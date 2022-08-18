Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Govt’s Mental Health Roll-out Gains Momentum – More Funds And Internships For Clinical Psychology

Thursday, 18 August 2022, 9:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Andrew Little

Minister of Health

The Government is increasing the number of funded clinical psychology internships and the payment interns receive on placement to support more students to choose clinical psychology as a career and address mental health workforce demand.

By 2024 we will have increased the number of interns to 40 every year, along with funding for the internship to nearly $60,000 a year.

“Since coming to Government in 2017, we’ve more than trebled the number of funded clinical psychology internships available across the health sector,” Health Minister Andrew Little said.

“After years of no growth, we lifted the number of internships from 12 in 2017 to 28 this year. “This will now increase in 2023 to 38 and to 40 for each year after that.

“We’ve already increased the payment interns receive by 40 per cent to nearly $60,000 each.

“This is part of the Government’s wider work to support and upskill our existing mental health workforce, as well as grow the pipeline of people coming to work in mental health and addiction roles.

“This is a significant contribution and one we know will encourage more people to consider studying towards a career in clinical psychology,” Andrew Little said.

Enhancements to the psychology intern programme, including the trial hubs where interns now have the opportunity to work across multiple services with multiple clinical supervisors, including regional, ICAMHS and adult mental health services, are just one part of a wider workforce development programme.

“The Government is also funding free access to a range of talking therapy training programmes for people working in Mental Health and addiction. These include courses in cognitive behavioural therapy for children and young people, youth addiction, and Kaupapa Māori models of talking therapy,” Andrew Little said.

“Work is also under way to deliver more support and training for those providing mental health and wellbeing supports to refugees, migrants and Asian communities,” Andrew Little said.

“Primary mental health and addiction services are an area experiencing increasing demand. On the back of the $1.9billion Wellbeing Budget investment, the Access and Choice programme is helping tens of thousands of New Zealanders every month and has recently celebrated reaching 1000FTE roles under contract,” Andrew Little said.

“That means the delivery of important services that simply didn’t exist before the 2019 Wellbeing Budget, bringing services closer to home that are available when and where people need them.”

The Government has already announced the first ever accreditation pathway for counsellors to work in publicly funded roles, and Budget 22’s investment of $76 million ver four years to develop the health workforce that includes a focus on primary care.

 

NOTES:

Additional information on workforce training initiatives:

Talking Therapies Training

Professional development opportunity available to anyone from the mental health and addiction workforce who has an undergraduate degree and wants additional post-graduate training in brief intervention, youth addiction and cognitive behavioural therapy for children and young people.

Also, professional development for a Kaupapa Māori approach to talking therapies and intervention.

Cultural Competency Training Programmes

Soon-to-be-free and widely available online modules and in-person tutoring for the improvement of cultural competency when working with Asian, migrant and refugee populations.

Development of MH&A e-learning modules for community pharmacists.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Big Spenders Are Not Our Tourism Salvation


Covid and climate change have been changing the face of tourism. That’s why it seemed oddly premature last week for Tourism Minister Stuart to announce that New Zealand isn’t interested in mass tourism any more, or in attracting the sort of budget visitors who “travel around our country on $10 a day eating two-minute noodles.” Instead, New Zealand aims to focus its marketing efforts on attracting wealthy, big spending tourists. “In terms of targeting our marketing spin,” Nash said, “it is unashamedly going to be at … High-quality tourists.” Really? The comments have raised a few eyebrows overseas, and a few hackles here at home. Nash’s comments have also been something of a gift to an Opposition adept at portraying the Ardern government as a bunch of liberal elitists out of touch with ordinary people...
More>>




 
 


Finance: Government To Take Control Of Kiwibank
The Government has acquired 100% of Kiwibank’s parent company, Kiwi Group Holdings (KGH), ensuring the bank remains fully Kiwi-owned, Finance Minister, Grant Robertson said today... More>>


National: The Heat Is On Tinetti As Strike Action Begins
The heat is on Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti to front up and speak to firefighters as they prepare to take strike action today, National’s Fire and Emergency spokesperson Todd Muller says... More>>


National: Surgical Wait List Hits New Record
A new record has been set for New Zealanders waiting more than four months for surgery, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Leave Sought To Appeal NZ First Foundation Decision
Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution... More>>

Government: Wage Growth Best On Record
Workers’ have experienced their biggest pay hike on record, outstripping inflation. Stats NZ figures show median weekly earnings from wages and salaries jumped by 8.8 percent in the June year... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 