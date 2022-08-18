Green Party Welcomes Complaints Service For Survivors Of Conversion Practices

The Green Party is celebrating a new complaints service for survivors of conversion practices launched today by the Human Rights Commission, and repeats the call for a Ministry for Rainbow Communities.

“We are thrilled help is now available for those who have suffered such awful practices, and we encourage them to seek out this free, confidential and impartial service,” says Dr Elizabeth Kerekere, Green spokesperson for Rainbow communities.

“Years of mahi and advocacy by our Rainbow whānau and survivors - and 160,000 signatures on our petition - has led us to this long-awaited result of the law banning conversion practices.

“Our vision is an Aotearoa where the diversity of Rainbow people is celebrated and our rights upheld, and that’s why we continue our call for a dedicated Ministry for Rainbow Communities.

“Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt underlined that continued funding is needed beyond this starting point, as the burden of paying for mental health support is too often left with our survivors.

“A Rainbow Ministry would grow the capacity of the public sector to support, empower, and resource our communities for institutional discrimination and barriers we still face in health, housing, education and employment.

“It took us until 2022 to ban conversion practices, we should not be willing to wait longer for a dedicated voice for our Rainbow communities in Government.”

