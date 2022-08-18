Parliament

Government Provides Support To Flooded Nelson Tasman Communities

Thursday, 18 August 2022, 3:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Kieran McAnulty

Minister of Emergency Management

The Government is making an initial contribution of $200,000 to the Mayoral Relief Fund to help communities in Nelson/Tasman and Marlborough following prolonged heavy rain, flooding and high winds this week, Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty announced.

“My thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted by severe weather events across the country over recent days,” Kieran McAnulty said.

“The weather has caused considerable damage and been extremely disruptive. That’s been all the more challenging for those communities who are still cleaning up after the last bout of heavy weather.

“While it’s too early to know the full cost of the damage, this initial $200,000 contribution to the Mayoral Relief Fund is a start and will help ensure there is minimal delay in getting immediate support to those who need it.

“I have been on the ground in Nelson today to speak with emergency responders and locals to discuss their needs and see the extent of the impacts first-hand. I have also been in touch with Mayors in the affected regions to offer the Government’s support.

“I want to thank everyone who has moved quickly to respond to this event – the regional CDEM groups, volunteers and first responders who have stepped up to keep people safe.

“With further impacts from this severe weather possible, I encourage everyone in the region to continue to follow advice and instructions from Civil Defence and Council. Stay safe, don’t take any chances,” Kieran McAnulty said.

Mayoral Relief Funds help communities bounce back after an emergency. Local communities and councils understand where the immediate needs are and how to help individuals, whānau and community organisations, marae.

The funds are in addition to other support that may be available from other agencies such as the Ministry of Social Development and Ministry for Primary Industries.

Mayoral Relief Funds are intended to help fill gaps quickly where an immediate need exists. It’s not a replacement for insurance and costs covered by other funding sourc

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


