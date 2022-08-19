National’s Bluegreens Focus On A Climate For Change

Climate, water, and ocean issues as well as green finance and tech will be topics at the forefront of discussions for delegates attending the National Party’s Bluegreens Forum in Auckland this weekend.

More than 100 delegates from around New Zealand are getting together to hear from National Party Leader Christopher Luxon, along with environmental groups and sector experts at the two-day forum.

“National has a good track record of environmental leadership in Government. We’re the party of practical environmentalism,” National Party Environment Spokesperson Scott Simpson says.

“Our focus is on sensible, useful, and real environmental action, rather than the talk big - do little approach taken by the current Labour Government.

“This weekend is an opportunity for our Bluegreen members to hear from a wide range of experts, including Climate Commission Chair, Dr Rod Carr, economist Shamubeel Eaqub, Genesis CEO, Mark England and Cawthron Institute CEO, Volker Kuntzsch.

“The issues we’ll be debating this weekend are crucial to the future of all New Zealanders and no one political party has a monopoly on environmental or climate policy.

