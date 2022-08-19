National’s Bluegreens Focus On A Climate For Change
Friday, 19 August 2022, 12:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Climate, water, and ocean issues as well as green finance
and tech will be topics at the forefront of discussions for
delegates attending the National Party’s Bluegreens Forum
in Auckland this weekend.
More than 100 delegates from
around New Zealand are getting together to hear from
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon, along with
environmental groups and sector experts at the two-day
forum.
“National has a good track record of
environmental leadership in Government. We’re the party of
practical environmentalism,” National Party Environment
Spokesperson Scott Simpson says.
“Our focus is on
sensible, useful, and real environmental action, rather than
the talk big - do little approach taken by the current
Labour Government.
“This weekend is an opportunity
for our Bluegreen members to hear from a wide range of
experts, including Climate Commission Chair, Dr Rod Carr,
economist Shamubeel Eaqub, Genesis CEO, Mark England and
Cawthron Institute CEO, Volker Kuntzsch.
“The issues
we’ll be debating this weekend are crucial to the future
of all New Zealanders and no one political party has a
monopoly on environmental or climate
policy.
