Common Sense Prevails At NZTA Board
Friday, 19 August 2022, 4:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Common sense has prevailed with the NZTA Board ruling out
a proposal to remove a lane on the Auckland Harbour Bridge
for a cycle lane, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon
Brown says.
“If Waka Kotahi NZTA had proceeded with
removing a lane on the Auckland Harbour Bridge for cycling,
it would have caused significant congestion for motorists,
inefficiency for freight moving through Auckland and massive
disruption for Public Transport users on the North
Shore.
“The lobbyists pushing for removing a lane
across the Auckland Harbour Bridge for a cycle lane need to
accept this decision and stop treating the Auckland Harbour
Bridge as a plaything. It is one of New Zealand’s most
critical roading connections and freight
routes.
“This on again – off again cycle lane has
been a massive distraction for Auckland and has meant that
the focus has not been on the bigger issues facing Auckland,
such as an additional harbour crossing and congestion which
is clogging our roads.
“National welcomes this
decision from the NZTA
Board.”
