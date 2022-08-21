Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Too Little, Too Late Minister Wood

Sunday, 21 August 2022, 6:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Today’s Working Holiday Visa announcement is too little too late, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says.

“It will be a small relief to businesses that Immigration Minister Michael Wood has finally made some changes to the Working Holiday Visa. But for many businesses, driven to the brink by labour shortages over winter, it will be too late.

“Throughout this year, National has called on the Labour Government to urgency attract working holiday makers and extend the visas for those already in the country.

“At a time when New Zealand is facing extreme workforce shortages, Labour has yet again failed to act quickly. Valuable workers whose visas expired in July and August have already left.

“What’s also concerning is only 3,800 working holiday makers have arrived in the country this year – a fraction of the 50,000-70,000 pre-covid.

“It was obvious at the start of the year that there was a reduced pool of working holiday makers available around the world. Australia understood the importance of getting as many as soon as possible by aggressively marketing to the world, opening applications in January, and refunding fees if they arrived before a certain date.

“New Zealand, on the other hand, is slowly opening up the Working Holiday Visa with many countries not able to apply until 2023, according to Immigration New Zealand’s website. The fees have also nearly doubled in cost.

“When pressed about the actions the Labour Government has taken to incentive working holiday makers to come here, Minister Wood could only point to an email campaign.

“Because of the staffing shortages, restaurants are forced to close their doors for two or three nights a week, and hotels have to ask guests to change their own sheets. Yet Labour has continued to move at a glacial pace, and it is businesses hurt most by covid that are paying the price.”

Labour should have adopted National’s plan to:

  • Refund the application fees,
  • Raise the age limit to 35 years,
  • Immediately open applications to all countries we offer a Working Holiday Visa to,
  • Grant a six-month extension to the working holiday makers already in New Zealand with Visas expiring before the end of the year.
  • Allow anyone who has already had a Working Holiday Visa to apply for a second and third visa if they work in tourism, hospitality or agriculture.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Big Spenders Are Not Our Tourism Salvation


Covid and climate change have been changing the face of tourism. That’s why it seemed oddly premature last week for Tourism Minister Stuart to announce that New Zealand isn’t interested in mass tourism any more, or in attracting the sort of budget visitors who “travel around our country on $10 a day eating two-minute noodles.” Instead, New Zealand aims to focus its marketing efforts on attracting wealthy, big spending tourists. “In terms of targeting our marketing spin,” Nash said, “it is unashamedly going to be at … High-quality tourists.” Really? The comments have raised a few eyebrows overseas, and a few hackles here at home. Nash’s comments have also been something of a gift to an Opposition adept at portraying the Ardern government as a bunch of liberal elitists out of touch with ordinary people...
More>>




 
 


Finance: Government To Take Control Of Kiwibank
The Government has acquired 100% of Kiwibank’s parent company, Kiwi Group Holdings (KGH), ensuring the bank remains fully Kiwi-owned, Finance Minister, Grant Robertson said today... More>>


National: The Heat Is On Tinetti As Strike Action Begins
The heat is on Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti to front up and speak to firefighters as they prepare to take strike action today, National’s Fire and Emergency spokesperson Todd Muller says... More>>


National: Surgical Wait List Hits New Record
A new record has been set for New Zealanders waiting more than four months for surgery, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Leave Sought To Appeal NZ First Foundation Decision
Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution... More>>

Government: Wage Growth Best On Record
Workers’ have experienced their biggest pay hike on record, outstripping inflation. Stats NZ figures show median weekly earnings from wages and salaries jumped by 8.8 percent in the June year... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 