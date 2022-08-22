Further Government Support For South Island Communities Hit By Flooding

The Government is making a further $200,000 contribution to Mayoral Relief Funds across Nelson Tasman and Marlborough after devastating severe weather in the past week, Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty announced.

Marlborough will receive $100,000 and an additional $100,000 will be contributed to Nelson Tasman to support these communities in their recovery.

“This past week has been really tough on the top of the South Island, with a long and challenging recovery ahead,” Kieran McAnulty said.

“This additional contribution will support these communities as they assess the full extent of the damage and begin the clean-up.

“Given the size of the job, there is likely to be more support needed from the Government – but this contribution will help these regions tackle the most urgent areas of need while the scope of damage is still being assessed.

“Local communities and councils understand where the immediate needs are and how to help. Mayoral Relief Funds help local communities to support whānau, community organisations and marae after an emergency.

“Mayoral Relief Funds have previously been used for recovery activities such as cleaning septic tanks, filling water tanks, re-establishing damaged boundary fence lines and clearing debris from properties.

“I want to give my wholehearted thanks to everyone who’s done the hard yards over the past week - the regional Civil Defence groups, volunteers, emergency services, contractors and lifelines workers, Waka Kotahi NZTA for their mahi getting roads cleared, and kindly neighbours checking in on each other. This community has really pulled together and it’s wonderful to see.

“The impacts of this event are spread across a wide geographical areas which makes the recovery difficult. I’ll be checking in with the Council on Thursday to see what additional support from Government may be needed.”

“Please keep following advice and instructions from Civil Defence and Council. Stay safe, don’t take any chances.” Kieran McAnulty says.

The funds are in addition to other targeted support that may be available from agencies such as the Ministry for Primary Industries who provide support through the Rural Support Trusts, the Ministry of Social Development who can help meet immediate needs through existing services, as well as providing Civil Defence payments which are available for those impacted by a civil defence emergency to cover expenses such as food, clothing, accommodation or loss of livelihood, and Waka Kotahi who will manage the roading recovery programme.

Mayoral Relief Funds are intended to help fill gaps quickly where an immediate need exists. It’s not a replacement for insurance and costs covered by other funding sources.

