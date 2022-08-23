Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

$100 Million Dollars For Three ICU Beds

Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 5:13 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Health Minister Andrew Little’s promise of a hundred million dollars for more ICU beds has resulted in just three additional beds,” says ACT Deputy Leader and Health spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

“In December last year Andrew Little released the following statement. “Cabinet has earmarked $100 million of capital funding from the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund to accelerate these ICU projects. And there is another $544 million of operational funding available to fund ongoing costs like staffing.”

“In August last year, there were 336 ICU beds. There were 293 beds on the date of the Beehive statement. 296 beds on the 29th July.

“Andrew Little loves to blame the previous Government for the state of our health system. The reality is, Labour has been in Government for five years and things are getting worse.

“It’s been eight months since this funding was announced. It’s unbelievable that in that time there has been next to no progress.

“The information was obtained through Written Parliamentary Questions, with Little’s office first taking far longer than Parliamentary rules allow and then giving us the run around with the information we asked for. It took a month and a half longer than it should have to receive this information.

“Andrew Little needs to explain why so little progress has taken place, what is he doing to ensure that more ICU beds are becoming available and when can we finally expect results? He is accountable to New Zealanders, he needs to stop passing the buck, answering the questions and taking responsibility.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why The State Buying Kiwibank Is No Big Deal


So... The government itself has bought Kiwibank off its current trio of state-related owners (NZ Post, NZ Super Fund and the ACC) in a transaction that valued Kiwibank at $2.1 billion. This paper shuffling exercise will not change the overall value of the Crown's balance sheet. At best, the deal seems to be only a holding exercise triggered by NZ Super’s desire to bring foreign expertise (and foreign capital!) into the bank’s ownership model. The acquisition will now ensure that Kiwibank remains entirely Kiwi--owned. Great. In itself though, this deal won’t do anything to improve Kiwibank’s ability to make inroads into the excessive profits that the four Aussie-owned banks continue to extract from New Zealanders, and continue to send offshore...
More>>




 
 

Labour: Gaurav Sharma Expelled From Caucus
The Labour Caucus has voted to expel Dr Gaurav Sharma from caucus, effectively immediately. The Caucus also voted to refer the matter to the New Zealand Council of the Labour Party for them to consider any further disciplinary action... More>>



Finance: Government To Take Control Of Kiwibank
The Government has acquired 100% of Kiwibank’s parent company, Kiwi Group Holdings (KGH), ensuring the bank remains fully Kiwi-owned, Finance Minister, Grant Robertson said today... More>>


National: The Heat Is On Tinetti As Strike Action Begins
The heat is on Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti to front up and speak to firefighters as they prepare to take strike action today, National’s Fire and Emergency spokesperson Todd Muller says... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Leave Sought To Appeal NZ First Foundation Decision
Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution... More>>

Government: Wage Growth Best On Record
Workers’ have experienced their biggest pay hike on record, outstripping inflation. Stats NZ figures show median weekly earnings from wages and salaries jumped by 8.8 percent in the June year... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 