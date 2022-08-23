Kiwi Recording Star Margaret Urlich Passes
Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 1:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government
“It is with great sadness that I heard of Margaret
Urlich’s passing yesterday,” Minister for Arts, Culture
and Heritage Carmel Sepuloni said.
“Yesterday we
lost a star of Aotearoa music. Margaret was one of New
Zealand’s most successful recording artists, selling over
400,000 albums over her career, and is someone I grew up
listening to,” Carmel Sepuloni said.
“I’m
pleased that her successful career was recognised in 2020
when she was inducted into the NZ Music Hall of
Fame.
“The gap Margaret leaves is momentous. She
dedicated her life to recording music, collaborating with
others, and producing tunes that we will long listen
to.
“My thoughts are with all those who knew or
worked with Margaret and the New Zealand music industry, but
most of all my thoughts are with those who were closest with
Margaret – her whānau and friends. Her legacy will live
on,” Carmel Sepuloni
said.
