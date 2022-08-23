Parliament

Open And Transparent? Then What Are The Figures On Ram Raids?

Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 3:18 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Prime Minister has no idea what is going on with the biggest crime problem hammering business owners across the country, and she doesn’t appear to even want to know,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“When asked in Parliament whether her Government was doing anything about ram raids, the Prime Minister remarkably rejected the premise of the question, insinuating that the criminal act terrorising businesses across New Zealand isn’t even that big a deal by saying “Whilst we have disputed the suggestion that overall we have a proliferation of criminal acts by young people because there has not been evidence to suggest that.”

“Try telling that to the devastated and scared shop owners who are being hit on an ever-increasing basis.

“Despite her initial ramblings, the Prime Minister did eventually admit that Police are keeping a tally of ram raids occurring across different regions – she just hasn’t bothered to look at the numbers.

“It was as if the Prime Minister took offence at the suggestion that she should be across the detail of what is happening with the most urgent crime problem facing business owners up and down the country.

“The Prime Minister should live up to her claims of leading an ‘open and transparent’ government and release these figures, so Kiwis know the scale of the problem that needs addressing.

“Ram raids are one of the major problems affecting New Zealanders right now, and Labour has not gone hard or early.

“This is another case of Labour sitting back and hoping the problem will go away. The issue is that when it doesn’t, they panic and announce rushed policy – what are the odds of a ‘Ram Raid Taskforce’ being announced?

“Labour’s soft on crime approach has seen these offences erupt. Officers have told me that these offenders have no fear of consequence. Much of the current crimewave is being caused by re-offenders which shows that not enough is being done to steer these kids away from a life of crime.

“As part of our recent Law and Order policy launch, ACT proposed instant, practical penalties for young offenders, giving police the power to deal with offences on the spot.

“For every crime committed there is a victim who deserves better, and when youth is involved, the stakes are even higher – we can’t sit by while young New Zealanders become criminals. The Prime Minister should be across this important issue, the fact she isn’t shows a leader who is out of touch and ready to move on.”

© Scoop Media

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why The State Buying Kiwibank Is No Big Deal


So... The government itself has bought Kiwibank off its current trio of state-related owners (NZ Post, NZ Super Fund and the ACC) in a transaction that valued Kiwibank at $2.1 billion. This paper shuffling exercise will not change the overall value of the Crown's balance sheet. At best, the deal seems to be only a holding exercise triggered by NZ Super’s desire to bring foreign expertise (and foreign capital!) into the bank’s ownership model. The acquisition will now ensure that Kiwibank remains entirely Kiwi--owned. Great. In itself though, this deal won’t do anything to improve Kiwibank’s ability to make inroads into the excessive profits that the four Aussie-owned banks continue to extract from New Zealanders, and continue to send offshore...
More>>




 
 

Labour: Gaurav Sharma Expelled From Caucus
The Labour Caucus has voted to expel Dr Gaurav Sharma from caucus, effectively immediately. The Caucus also voted to refer the matter to the New Zealand Council of the Labour Party for them to consider any further disciplinary action...



Finance: Government To Take Control Of Kiwibank
The Government has acquired 100% of Kiwibank's parent company, Kiwi Group Holdings (KGH), ensuring the bank remains fully Kiwi-owned, Finance Minister, Grant Robertson said today...


National: The Heat Is On Tinetti As Strike Action Begins
The heat is on Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti to front up and speak to firefighters as they prepare to take strike action today, National's Fire and Emergency spokesperson Todd Muller says...


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. "While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety...

Serious Fraud Office: Leave Sought To Appeal NZ First Foundation Decision
Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office's NZ First Foundation prosecution...

Government: Wage Growth Best On Record
Workers' have experienced their biggest pay hike on record, outstripping inflation. Stats NZ figures show median weekly earnings from wages and salaries jumped by 8.8 percent in the June year...

