Mallard Costs To Taxpayers Continue Past Resignation

“Normally people screw up and then have to resign, Trevor Mallard has managed to continue screwing up after leaving the role of Speaker,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The Prime Minister must reconsider sending such a bumbling and inappropriate person for a diplomatic posting. Diplomats are meant to improve relations. Mallard is so petulant that his successor has been forced to apologise for his mistakes on his first day, just because Mallard refused to do so himself.

"It's difficult to make Winston Peters look like the innocent party in any situation, but Mallard has managed that, too.

“The remaining question is, how much has this cost? The Speaker’s Office should immediately tell taxpayers how much it cost to defend Trevor Mallard’s actions.

“If Jacinda Ardern still thinks it is appropriate for Mallard to be appointed Ambassador to Ireland, perhaps she should consider her own future. Or maybe she already has and is just divvying up the loot to her friends on her way out.

“It’s a big call, but what other explanation could there possibly be?”

