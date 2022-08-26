Parliament

Government Activates Enhanced Task Force Green For Communities Hit By Flooding

Friday, 26 August 2022, 12:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Priyanca Radhakrishnan

Acting Minister for Social Development and Employment

The Government has activated Enhanced Taskforce Green (ETFG) in response to flooding in the Nelson, Tasman and Marlborough districts.

“Enhanced Task Force Green funding builds on this Governments commitment to support those impacted by this event both now and in the future” Acting Minister for Social Development and Employment, Priyanca Radhakrishnan said.

“The recent flooding has been a significant and adverse event damaging farms, homes, roads and bridges. The ETFG programme provides unskilled and semi-skilled workers to help farmers and growers complete clean-up work on their properties. This may include clearing debris, clearing fencelines and repairing buildings and waterways. It also provides support to enable public assets such as community halls and gardens, playgrounds and public spaces to be returned to the same condition they were prior to the event”

“Across the affected areas, damage assessments are being carried out. The Ministry of Social Development will work with agencies to make sure Enhanced Task Force Green assistance is provided as soon as possible to farmers and growers in need of this support,” Priyanca Radhakrishnan said.

Farmers and growers can self-register for clean-up help by contacting the Flood Recovery Coordinator on https://arcg.is/S8Pb5.

Local job seekers available to help with the clean-up effort can register their interest by emailing totsemploymentteam@msd.govt.nz or contacting Work and Income on 0800 559 009.

Editors Notes:

· The Government last week made an initial contribution of $200,000 to the Mayoral Relief Fund to help communities in Nelson/Tasman following prolonged heavy rain, flooding and high winds.

· A further $200,000 contribution was made to Mayoral Relief Funds across Nelson Tasman and Marlborough at the start of this week as well.

· $150,000 has also been made available for local Rural Support Trusts and Mayoral Relief Funds to help farmers and growers recover. The Top-of-the-South received $120,000 and the Far North has been allocated $30,000.

· The funds are in addition to other targeted support that may be available from agencies such as the Ministry for Primary Industries who provide support through the Rural Support Trusts, the Ministry of Social Development who can help meet immediate needs through existing services, as well as providing Civil Defence payments which are available for those impacted by a civil defence emergency to cover expenses such as food, clothing, accommodation or loss of livelihood, and Waka Kotahi who will manage the roading recovery programme.

