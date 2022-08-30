Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Tax Bill Removes FBT On Public Transport

Tuesday, 30 August 2022, 1:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

 

Public transport will be exempt from fringe benefit tax under proposals in an annual tax Bill introduced today.

Revenue Minister David Parker said the exemption contained in the Taxation (Annual Rates for 2022–23, Platform Economy, and Remedial Matters) Bill will apply when fares are subsidised by an employer and the fares are mainly for their employees to travel between home and their place of work.

It does not include taxis and airfares.

“As Environment Minister as well as Revenue Minister, it is pleasing to put forward a taxation proposal that supports business as well as the environment,” David Parker said.

“Many employers already subsidise the commuting costs of their staff, for instance by commuting to work by car and employer-provided car parks.

“We can help to achieve a more neutral FBT outcome by including the option of the more environmentally-friendly mode of public transport. This was a recommendation of the Tax Working Group.”

The proposal is also business-friendly, because it removes a compliance cost.

The Bill also contains a range of other proposals intended to improve aspects of the tax system.

It introduces a requirement for digital platforms to collect GST on ridesharing, food and beverage delivery, and short-stay and visitor accommodation provided in New Zealand and return it to the IRD.

“There is a question of fairness here, as the traditional suppliers of services do charge GST on their services, while people earning revenue in the platform economy may not. This can give them an advantage over traditional suppliers,” David Parker said.

The Bill also includes measures to implement an information reporting and exchange framework developed by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development for participants in the platform economy.

The Bill also addresses an issue of concern for New Zealand businesses operating across the border – clarifying and modernising how the various employer taxation requirements, such as PAYE, FBT and employer’s superannuation contribution tax, apply in a cross-border situation.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-left's Reluctance To Pursue Radical Options


The term “Overton Window” was coined by the US political scientist Joseph Overton, and it refers to the policies deemed to be politically acceptable at any given point in time. Overton’s aim was to widen that window. In New Zealand, the window of discourse in Parliament and the media alike, has been extremely narrow for several decades. The neo-liberal orthodoxy is observed by both major parties, with minor variations. Even a centre-left government with a large parliamentary majority has decided it cannot promote a capital gains tax or a wealth tax. Imposing any new tax at all – even to generate the revenue required to meet pressing social needs - is considered to be politically impossible...
More>>




 
 


Government: New Chairperson For The Human Rights Review Tribunal
Sarah Eyre, of Wellington, has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Human Rights Review Tribunal, Associate Minister of Justice Aupito William Sio announced today... More>>

Government: Carbon Neutral Public Sector Another Step Closer
More hospitals, universities, and other government buildings will be supported to switch to clean energy as part the Government’s plan for a carbon neutral public sector by 2025... More>>

Speaker Of The House: Apologises Over Parliament Trespass Notice Issued To Rt Hon Winston Peters
The Speaker of the House of Representatives has apologised for a trespass notice issued to former Deputy Prime Minister, the Rt Hon Winston Peters. The Speaker has also retracted and apologised for comments which related to Mr Peters in a 4 May press release... More>>



Government: Refinements Made To Cost Of Living Payment Screening Tests
Inland Revenue is refining the screening tests for eligibility for the Cost of Living Payments ahead of the second payment being made from 1 September... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: Fight Still On For Ocean Protection
Negotiations on a UN Ocean Treaty have just concluded without an agreement, but momentum for action is building and the Green Party is calling on the Government to pull out all the stops to conclude talks before the end of the year... More>>

Government: Secures Monkeypox Medicine
Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall has today announced the Government has secured monkeypox (MPX) medicine tecovirimat which is expected to be available in New Zealand from late September... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 