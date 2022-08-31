Agreed Statement From Fire And Emergency NZ, NZ Professional Firefighters Union, And The Minister Of Internal Affairs

Hon Jan Tinetti

Minister for Internal Affairs

On Tuesday 30th August Minister Tinetti brought Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) and the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) together to assist in finding a way forward in the current collective bargaining impasse.

The meeting was constructive and the parties shared a willingness to work towards a solution. The following was agreed –

1. The parties will enter facilitated mediation with the assistance of an agreed independent mediator.

2. All strike notices will be suspended and no further industrial action will continue or occur.

3. FENZ will withdraw the request for facilitated bargaining through the Employment Relations Authority.

4. No further public communication will occur.

This agreement remains in place until September 30th 2022 or unless otherwise agreed.

