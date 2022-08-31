Agreed Statement From Fire And Emergency NZ, NZ Professional Firefighters Union, And The Minister Of Internal Affairs
Wednesday, 31 August 2022, 6:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government
Hon Jan Tinetti
Minister for Internal
Affairs
On Tuesday 30th August Minister Tinetti
brought Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) and the New
Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) together to
assist in finding a way forward in the current collective
bargaining impasse.
The meeting was constructive and
the parties shared a willingness to work towards a solution.
The following was agreed –
1. The parties will enter
facilitated mediation with the assistance of an agreed
independent mediator.
2. All strike notices will be
suspended and no further industrial action will continue or
occur.
3. FENZ will withdraw the request for
facilitated bargaining through the Employment Relations
Authority.
4. No further public communication will
occur.
This agreement remains in place until September
30th 2022 or unless otherwise
agreed.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
The term “Overton Window” was coined by the US political scientist Joseph Overton, and it refers to the policies deemed to be politically acceptable at any given point in time. Overton’s aim was to widen that window. In New Zealand, the window of discourse in Parliament and the media alike, has been extremely narrow for several decades. The neo-liberal orthodoxy is observed by both major parties, with minor variations. Even a centre-left government with a large parliamentary majority has decided it cannot promote a capital gains tax or a wealth tax. Imposing any new tax at all – even to generate the revenue required to meet pressing social needs - is considered to be politically impossible...More>>