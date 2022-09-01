Government Activates TAS Response For Nelson Tasman And Marlborough Flooding

The Government’s Temporary Accommodation Service (TAS) has been activated to support people who’ve been displaced by the severe flooding and landslips in Nelson Tasman and Marlborough regions, Housing Minister Megan Woods has announced.

“TAS is now accepting registrations from those who cannot return to their homes and need assistance finding temporary accommodation, and who have not already been contacted by TAS’s Matching and Placement Team with help to find suitable accommodation.

“TAS is working closely with local authorities in the Nelson, Tasman and Marlborough regions to assess the damage, establish how many homes have been affected, and to scope the longer term need. We expect to have a fuller picture in the coming weeks as more people register with our services.

“The TAS team will work with everyone who’s been affected to find available accommodation and I urge anyone who needs their help to register their details. So far 21 households have registered.

“In the past the service proved very successful in the Christchurch and Kaikōura earthquakes and in the Napier and Westport floods. The level of damage and displacement indicates that TAS support is needed in the Nelson Tasman and Marlborough regions,” Megan Woods said.

