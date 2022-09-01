Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Motorcycle Awareness Month Launched At Parliament

Thursday, 1 September 2022, 10:09 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Associate Minister for ACC Willie Jackson marked the beginning of Motorcycle Awareness Month by a display of helmets on Parliament’s steps to represent the 50 rider lives lost on average each year on New Zealand’s roads.

“One death on New Zealand roads is one too many and this sort of display highlights we as a country need to be aware and considerate when riding or driving.

“September is the start of the motorcycle season, as many riders get their bikes out of the garage after putting them away during the winter months.

“It’s a perfect time to raise awareness among drivers to look out for more motorbikes, and for riders to take some simple steps to improve their safety,” Willie Jackson says.

On average, more than 50 riders and pillions are involved in fatal crashes each year.

“People being killed and seriously injured on our roads is preventable. We want everyone to get home safely to their friends and whānau,” Willie Jackson said.

Road to Zero is the Government’s plan to build the safest road system we can, and work towards zero deaths and serious injuries on Aotearoa’s roads.

The bright yellow colour adopted as part of Motorcycle Awareness Month represents conspicuity and visibility.

“It acts as a signal to riders and drivers that we should all look out for each other on the road–literally and figuratively,” Willie Jackson said.

Riders can take a few simple steps to stay safe on the road. These include checking their bikes are well maintained; ensuring their gear is up to scratch; and refreshing their skills by completing an ACC Ride Forever coaching programme.

During Motorcycle Awareness Month, riders are encouraged to wear yellow while on the roads, or even under their gear so it can be seen when they stop for a coffee. Drivers also play an important part in keeping motorcyclists safe.

“It’s important they know they’ll be seeing more bikes on the road in the (hopefully) warmer months, starting from September,” Willie Jackson said.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Self-inflicted Kiwisaver Disaster


In years to come, the Great Kiwisaver Fees Fiasco is going to be taught in schools as a lesson in political mis-management. To put it mildly, the government did not front foot the significant change it was making to require all Kiwisaver providers to pay GST on the fees they charge for their financial services. The change envisaged would have delivered it an annual $225 million in extra GST from 2026 onwards and – if the GST component was passed on entirely to the public – the modelling indicated that this would reduce their savings by billions over the next 50 years...
More>>




 
 

Government: GST Proposal For KiwiSaver Fees Will Not Go Ahead
The Government will not proceed with a proposal to standardise the application of GST to fees and services of managed fund providers... More>>

Government: New Expectations To Empower Survivors Of National Disasters
Minister Responsible for Pike River Re-entry Andrew Little has joined survivors of some of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most significant national disasters to launch new expectations for how the public service will learn from the mistakes of the past and do better for survivors... More>>


Government: New Chairperson For The Human Rights Review Tribunal
Sarah Eyre, of Wellington, has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Human Rights Review Tribunal, Associate Minister of Justice Aupito William Sio announced today... More>>

Local Government: Guide To Getting To Know Your Local Body Candidates
Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) is revealing some tips and tricks for voters to get to know candidates ahead of the elections this year. “Local body elections typically have low voter turnout... More>>



Government: Refinements Made To Cost Of Living Payment Screening Tests
Inland Revenue is refining the screening tests for eligibility for the Cost of Living Payments ahead of the second payment being made from 1 September... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: Fight Still On For Ocean Protection
Negotiations on a UN Ocean Treaty have just concluded without an agreement, but momentum for action is building and the Green Party is calling on the Government to pull out all the stops to conclude talks before the end of the year... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 