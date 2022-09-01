Parliament

Labour’s Language Police For Bureaucrats

Thursday, 1 September 2022, 1:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Labour’s plan to hire ‘language police’ to scrutinise how bureaucrats communicate with the public is utterly ridiculous, National’s Public Service spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“The Labour Government’s capacity to create wholly unnecessary and costly bureaucrats out of nowhere is astounding.

“Even after hiring an extra 14,000 bureaucrats since 2017 at the cost of an additional $1.8 billion in wages every year, Labour is returning to the well of taxpayer money to establish language police in every government department.

“The Plain Language Bill will mean that ‘plain language officers’ are running around in every government department making sure other bureaucrats are using plain language in public documents.

“Let’s not forget – this is a Government that has already overseen a 46 per cent increase in communications staff to cover the cracks in its failure to deliver improved outcomes. Aren’t all these additional spin doctors already able to ensure that departments are speaking ‘plainly’?

“Our public service should be laser-focused on delivering better outcomes for Kiwis, not spending millions of dollars on language police who will just be arguing about commas and grammar.

“Labour is completely addicted to spending taxpayers’ money, but this example of waste is one of the most egregious yet.”

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Self-inflicted Kiwisaver Disaster


In years to come, the Great Kiwisaver Fees Fiasco is going to be taught in schools as a lesson in political mis-management. To put it mildly, the government did not front foot the significant change it was making to require all Kiwisaver providers to pay GST on the fees they charge for their financial services. The change envisaged would have delivered it an annual $225 million in extra GST from 2026 onwards and – if the GST component was passed on entirely to the public – the modelling indicated that this would reduce their savings by billions over the next 50 years...
Government: GST Proposal For KiwiSaver Fees Will Not Go Ahead
The Government will not proceed with a proposal to standardise the application of GST to fees and services of managed fund providers... More>>

Government: New Expectations To Empower Survivors Of National Disasters
Minister Responsible for Pike River Re-entry Andrew Little has joined survivors of some of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most significant national disasters to launch new expectations for how the public service will learn from the mistakes of the past and do better for survivors... More>>


Government: New Chairperson For The Human Rights Review Tribunal
Sarah Eyre, of Wellington, has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Human Rights Review Tribunal, Associate Minister of Justice Aupito William Sio announced today... More>>

Local Government: Guide To Getting To Know Your Local Body Candidates
Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) is revealing some tips and tricks for voters to get to know candidates ahead of the elections this year. “Local body elections typically have low voter turnout... More>>



Government: Refinements Made To Cost Of Living Payment Screening Tests
Inland Revenue is refining the screening tests for eligibility for the Cost of Living Payments ahead of the second payment being made from 1 September... More>>

Green Party: Fight Still On For Ocean Protection
Negotiations on a UN Ocean Treaty have just concluded without an agreement, but momentum for action is building and the Green Party is calling on the Government to pull out all the stops to conclude talks before the end of the year... More>>


