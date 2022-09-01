Parliament

Zero KiwiBuild Houses Delivered In July

Thursday, 1 September 2022, 2:50 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Housing Minister Megan Woods should consider asking NZTA for its giant $10,000 Zero signs after KiwiBuild failed to deliver a single home for a second month this year,” says ACT Deputy Leader and Housing spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

“As if KiwiBuild wasn’t already a big enough joke, there wasn’t a single house built in July according to the Government’s Housing Dashboard. That follows zero being built in January as well. Altogether this year there have been just 90 houses delivered.

“When zero houses were delivered in January, Megan Woods said “I note that January is always the quietest month in the building sector.” So how does she explain July?

“Thankfully for the Government ACT has a housing solution. My Member’s Bill has been drawn from the Ballot. KiwiBuild’s figures should have Woods re-evaluating her housing policies now she has a solution right in front of her.

“My Bill would create a GST-sharing scheme estimated to deliver $1 billion every year to support local development enabling infrastructure, but councils that consent more, get more.

“Instead of forcing councils to come begging for special funds from the Government, it would provide an enduring and predictable solution for infrastructure funding.

“The only time you get prompt service from a council is when they’re issuing a parking ticket. They’ll come to you, anywhere, anytime, because there’s money in it. Imagine how many consents they’d issue if there was money in it for them?

“Currently, local councils face poor incentives to build. Every new development involves costs to existing ratepayers to provide new roads, water, and sewerage connections. These costs act as a disincentive for councils to approve new houses and subdivisions.

“With councils shouldering the cost for new infrastructure to support housing, it’s no wonder they slow down development.

“ACT believes in better, longer-lasting solutions. As a country we deserve better when it comes to housing to ensure we can live our best and most fulfilling lives and my policy will deliver more than zero houses a month.”

In years to come, the Great Kiwisaver Fees Fiasco is going to be taught in schools as a lesson in political mis-management. To put it mildly, the government did not front foot the significant change it was making to require all Kiwisaver providers to pay GST on the fees they charge for their financial services. The change envisaged would have delivered it an annual $225 million in extra GST from 2026 onwards and – if the GST component was passed on entirely to the public – the modelling indicated that this would reduce their savings by billions over the next 50 years...
