Honouring Our Māori Language Champions, 50 Years On

Friday, 2 September 2022, 9:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Willie Jackson

Te Minita Whanaketanga Māori

Minister for Māori Development

 

E whakanui ana i ngā toa o te reo Māori nō tērā 50 tau

Ā te 14 o Mahuru ka tū tētahi hui ā-motu ki te Whare Pāremata e whakanui ana i te huringa o te 50 tau mai i te whakatakotoranga o te petihana reo Māori.

Hei tā te Minita Whanaketanga Māori, hei tā Willie Jackson, kei te whakanui tēnei huihuinga i ngā toa o te reo Māori i whakatakoto i Te Petihana i te tau 1972. Nā tō rātou māia ka whakakāpurahia te ahi o te reo Māori ki te motu whānui.

“Ka tū ake ngā taiohi mai i Ngā Tamatoa, mai i Te Rōpū Reo Māori me Te Huinga Rangatahi, i runga anō i te tautoko o ō rātou kaumātua, ki te whakatakoto i ngā ingoa o te hunga, e 30,000 te nui, e tono ana kia whakaakongia te reo Māori i roto i ngā kura katoa. He kaupapa nui whakaharahara tēnei i te hītori o tēnei motu, me whakanui,” te kī a Willie Jackson.

“Ka kore pea ētahi e whakapono i tēnei rā, heoi, i tērā 50 tau kei te pari o te rua te reo Māori e tū ana.

“Kāore he kōhanga reo, kāore he kura kaupapa Māori, kāore he wānanga, he whare pāpāho Māori rānei. Kāore i tino rangona te reo Māori ki waho atu i ngā hapori iti. Ehara hoki te reo Māori i te reo whai mana i raro i te ture.

“Kua piki ake te nui o ngā kaupapa e whakarauora ana, e whakaū ana i te reo Māori ki roto i ā tātou mahi o ia rā. Kei te whakaakongia te reo Māori i roto i ō tātou kura, kua huri te Rā Reo Māori ki te wiki reo Māori kē, ā, neke atu i te kotahi miriona te nui o ngā tāngata o Aotearoa e whakanui ana i taua kaupapa i ia tau.

“Ko te tūmanako, ka whakaeke mai ngā tāngata o Aotearoa ki te whakahōnore i ō tātou toa o te reo Māori o mua, o nāianei anō” te kī a Willie Jackson.

Ka tū te hui ā-motu ki te Whare Pāremata i te 14 o Mahuru mai i te 11:30am ki te 1:00pm. Ko ngā mahi o te rā ko ngā kōrero ōkawa, ko te mahi puoro, ko te kai utukore, otirā, ka tū tahi te huihuinga katoa i te tūhoetanga o te rā ki te whakanui i te reo Māori. Ka taea e te hunga e noho ana ki wāhi kē ki te mātakitaki i te hui mā tētahi pāhotanga mataora ki Whakaata Māori.

A national commemorative event to mark the 50th anniversary of the Māori language petition (Te Petihana) being presented will be held at Parliament on 14 September.

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson says the public event recognises the te reo Māori champions behind Te Petihana in 1972 and how their bravery and work ignited the Māori language movement.

“Rangatahi from Ngā Tamatoa, Te Reo Māori Society and Te Huinga Rangatahi, supported by kaumātua, presented over 30,000 signatures calling for te reo Māori to be taught in all schools. This was a pivotal moment in our country’s history and deserves recognition,” Willie Jackson said.

“It may be hard for some people to believe but 50 years ago te reo Māori was in grave danger of dying out.

“There were no kōhanga reo, kura kaupapa, wānanga, Māori media or much Māori used anywhere outside of rural Māori communities. Te Reo Māori wasn’t even an official language.

“We have made great progress to revitalise and embed te reo Māori into our daily lives. We have Māori in our schools, and Māori Language Day became Māori language week that over a million New Zealanders celebrate each year.

“I hope New Zealanders will join me in honouring our Māori language champions, past and present” Willie Jackson said.

The national commemoration event will be held at Parliament on 14 September from 11:30am to 1:00pm and include formal speeches, live music, free kai and a shared Māori language moment at midday. Those who can’t attend can watch the commemoration event via Whakaata Māori livestream.

A Maori Language Petition 50th Anniversary Exhibition at Te Puna Foundation Gallery, National Library will open on Wednesday 14 September until 3 December 2022.

Notes to Editor

  • The latest Stats NZ data shows te reo Māori use and support keeps growing, including almost a quarter of Māori speaking te reo Māori as a first language and 3/5 New Zealanders think te reo Māori should be a core primary school subject.

· People are encouraged to register if attending the national commemoration on the Facebook Event page. If COVID or bad weather stops the 50th anniversary from being a public event, this will be advertised there. For more information visit https://www.reomaori.co.nz/petihana

· You can watch the livestream of the 50th anniversary event on Whakatā Māori, via Māori + or on their website: www.maoritelevision.com/live.

· Other Te Petihana Reo Māori 50th anniversary events include the “I am Hana” festival in Taranaki, Te Hui Ahurei Reo Māori Festival in Wellington and the Waiata Anthems initiative.

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
