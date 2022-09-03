Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Move On From Vaccination Travel Requirements

Saturday, 3 September 2022, 5:53 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“ACT is calling on the Government to drop travel vaccination requirements that are hampering our tourism sector,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The rest of the world is moving on and dropping these rules, once again New Zealand is lagging behind the pack.

“Cruise companies are back operating in the US and Europe where travellers are now only required to provide a negative RAT test to go on holiday. They’re not coming to New Zealand because our rules still enforce passengers to be fully vaccinated.

“This policy is unnecessary and is preventing valuable tourism dollars from coming to New Zealand. The reality is that using rapid antigen tests as an alternative to vaccination gives a greater assurance that a health worker does not have COVID-19 than their vaccination status anyway.

“We welcome tourists coming back. But why not just get on with it now? Omicron is already in the community, so the border is the least of our worries.

“An abundance of caution has become an abundance of cost for Kiwis. We should not keep ineffective and costly rules just because they make us feel comfortable or poll well.

“ACT has been calling for Labour to move on since February when we released our Move On policy document. We realised that as the pandemic changes so should our response, Labour is yet to catch on.

“We cannot justify having tourism operators experiencing extreme hardship and stress for a policy that makes no logical sense and isn’t protecting anyone.

“If rules are not useful they should go, and it should be up to the Government that imposes them on us to explain why they should stay. It’s time to stop the fear and the control. It’s time to move on.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On King Coal’s Comeback, Plus A Music Playlist


Of late, the news bulletins have been carrying alarming images of extreme flooding in parts of Asia, and extreme drought across Europe. Pakistan has 7,000 glaciers, the largest number in any country outside the polar regions. Those glaciers are melting, which is one reason (along with a particularly wet summer monsoon season) that one third of a country that 225 million people call home is now reportedly under water. In Pakistan, the weather impact has been amplified by the dire effects of rampant de-forestation. Elsewhere… Europe is going through what is reportedly its worst period of drought in half a millennium...
More>>




 
 


Government: Foreign Minister To Visit Papua New Guinea
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Papua New Guinea next week to engage kanohi ki te kanohi with partners and visit key development initiatives in the region... More>>


Government: GST Proposal For KiwiSaver Fees Will Not Go Ahead
The Government will not proceed with a proposal to standardise the application of GST to fees and services of managed fund providers... More>>

Government: New Expectations To Empower Survivors Of National Disasters
Minister Responsible for Pike River Re-entry Andrew Little has joined survivors of some of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most significant national disasters to launch new expectations for how the public service will learn from the mistakes of the past and do better for survivors... More>>

Local Government: Guide To Getting To Know Your Local Body Candidates
Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) is revealing some tips and tricks for voters to get to know candidates ahead of the elections this year. “Local body elections typically have low voter turnout... More>>



Government: Refinements Made To Cost Of Living Payment Screening Tests
Inland Revenue is refining the screening tests for eligibility for the Cost of Living Payments ahead of the second payment being made from 1 September... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: Fight Still On For Ocean Protection
Negotiations on a UN Ocean Treaty have just concluded without an agreement, but momentum for action is building and the Green Party is calling on the Government to pull out all the stops to conclude talks before the end of the year... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 