Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Thousands Leave ED Before Being Treated

Sunday, 4 September 2022, 5:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Thousands of New Zealanders across the country every month have given up waiting in Emergency Departments and have left without being treated, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says.

“The tragic case of a patient who died after leaving Middlemore Emergency Department due to the long wait times could be repeated as thousands are recorded leaving ED’s each month.

“Data for the month of May 2022 shows that over 4,000 New Zealanders across the country have left the ED without being seen or treated. But these numbers have been in the thousands every month as far back as June 2021.

“This is further reinforced with Health Minister Andrew Little confirming last week that there was 540 people waiting more than 24 hours in ED’s in June this year. When people are forced to wait that long, they give up and go home.

“Short staffed doctors and nurses are doing their best while Minister Little denies there is even a crisis and refuses to help by insisting Cabinet put nurses on the fast track straight to residency pathway.

“Labour is wasting billions of health funding on bureaucrats and centralisation while frontline health workers are struggling and New Zealanders are being denied the health care they need.

“While the Health Minister fantasises about Shortland Street, the health sector is becoming overwhelmed – from general practice to hospital emergency rooms. Action must be taken before more tragedy ensues.”

The Government must urgently put nurses on the straight to residency pathway.

Click here to sign National’s petition to fast track more nurses and midwives that the country desperately needs.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On King Coal’s Comeback, Plus A Music Playlist


Of late, the news bulletins have been carrying alarming images of extreme flooding in parts of Asia, and extreme drought across Europe. Pakistan has 7,000 glaciers, the largest number in any country outside the polar regions. Those glaciers are melting, which is one reason (along with a particularly wet summer monsoon season) that one third of a country that 225 million people call home is now reportedly under water. In Pakistan, the weather impact has been amplified by the dire effects of rampant de-forestation. Elsewhere… Europe is going through what is reportedly its worst period of drought in half a millennium...
More>>




 
 


Government: Foreign Minister To Visit Papua New Guinea
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Papua New Guinea next week to engage kanohi ki te kanohi with partners and visit key development initiatives in the region... More>>


Government: GST Proposal For KiwiSaver Fees Will Not Go Ahead
The Government will not proceed with a proposal to standardise the application of GST to fees and services of managed fund providers... More>>

Government: New Expectations To Empower Survivors Of National Disasters
Minister Responsible for Pike River Re-entry Andrew Little has joined survivors of some of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most significant national disasters to launch new expectations for how the public service will learn from the mistakes of the past and do better for survivors... More>>

Local Government: Guide To Getting To Know Your Local Body Candidates
Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) is revealing some tips and tricks for voters to get to know candidates ahead of the elections this year. “Local body elections typically have low voter turnout... More>>



Government: Refinements Made To Cost Of Living Payment Screening Tests
Inland Revenue is refining the screening tests for eligibility for the Cost of Living Payments ahead of the second payment being made from 1 September... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: Fight Still On For Ocean Protection
Negotiations on a UN Ocean Treaty have just concluded without an agreement, but momentum for action is building and the Green Party is calling on the Government to pull out all the stops to conclude talks before the end of the year... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 