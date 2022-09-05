Police Given New Powers To Seize Criminal Assets

Hon Kiri Allan

Minister of Justice

Hon Chris Hipkins

Minister of Police

The Government is providing Police additional tools to seize the illicit assets of organised criminals, Justice Minister Kiri Allan announced today.

The raft of legislative changes are targeted at gangs and are intended to strip gang members of the benefits of their criminal activity.

“This is about ensuring crime doesn’t pay and that there are major consequences for criminal and gang activity,” Kiri Allan said.

“The new amendments to the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act will ensure if someone is associated with an organised criminal group and its suspected they couldn’t have funded their assets legitimately, then they can now be required to prove to the court how they came to possess them – or face having them seized.”



“Currently, organised criminals structure their affairs to avoid their illicit assets being restrained and forfeited. This is done by creating distance between themselves and the assets by putting property into associates’ names,” Kiri Allan said.

“Police’s experience with criminal proceeds investigations tells us that use of intermediaries, third parties, relatives or friends are a feature of many cases now investigated,” Police Minister Chris Hipkins said.

“The steps taken today continue the Government’s multi-faceted approach to tackling the harm caused by gangs and other organised criminal groups.

“This is the next step in the Government’s work to curb crime and make our communities safer. It will mean that not only do we have more frontline Police than ever before, they also have greater powers to hit gangs where it hurts.

“This goes hand in hand with the Government’s support for work within communities to stop young people becoming involved in crime and gangs in the first place,” Chris Hipkins said.

Cabinet has agreed to the following changes to Act:

· New powers to target the associates of organised criminal groups and restrain their property, when it is clear their legitimate finances would’ve been unlikely to have enabled them to acquire the assets.

· A new court order that will mean criminals based overseas who have assets in New Zealand will face losing those assets, unless they can provide proof within two months that they obtained their property legally.

· Amending a technical gap, which will allow the Official Assignee – the government body that manages assets restrained under CPRA – to hold seized property longer than 28 days while the court considers an application for a restraining order.

· Allow funds in KiwiSaver schemes to be subject to civil forfeiture orders, eliminating the potential for criminals to hide illegal funds in their KiwiSaver.

The Government will also shortly introduce the legislation that creates new offences and enforcement powers to give Police more tools to combat gangs.

Notes:

What is the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009 (CPRA)?

The Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act was passed in late 2009 and is a civil regime where Police investigate and apply to the courts for restraint and forfeiture orders against property derived from significant criminal activity.

To grant these orders, the court must be satisfied on the balance of probabilities that the property has come from significant criminal activity.

The orders target the property, including real estate, cash, and vehicles and can occur without criminal prosecution against the person who owns the property.

What are tainted, and what are illicit assets?

‘Illicit asset’ is an umbrella term for property derived from significant criminal activity. Currently, Police can seize property that they can prove is either:

1) tainted (meaning the assets were derived from significant criminal activity), or

2) an unlawful benefit (meaning the person knew they were profiting from significant criminal activity), or

3) an instrument of crime (meaning the property was used in the commission of significant criminal activity).

The amendments add a fourth route for Police to seize illicit assets:

4) proving that the person is associated with an organised criminal group, and that they do not have sufficient legitimate property to acquire their assets.

How can you target someone’s property if they aren’t in New Zealand and can’t be contacted?

Police can already track down people overseas using their domestic investigation tools and by information sharing with overseas law enforcement. Someone who is overseas will be able to show their assets have a legitimate source by responding to the disclosure of source order. If they fail to comply, the court can presume the property is tainted. The person will then also have the opportunity to rebut this presumption at a forfeiture hearing.

What is the point of the changes around the new restraint and forfeiture orders?

Currently, criminal groups structure their activities to create distance between themselves and and the property acquired through the criminal activity. This is done by putting assets, such as property and vehicles into the names of associates and family members.

These efforts seek to avoid civil forfeiture (as well as criminal liability). Police advises this can complicate forfeiture, even where Police is aware that the associate’s known legitimate property is insufficient to have acquired the restrained assets.

The new powers will allow a court to make a restraining or forfeiture order if the Commissioner of Police has satisfied the court that:

· the respondent has interests in or control over specific property; and

· the respondent is associated with an organised criminal group, whose members or participants have been involved in, or unlawfully benefited from, significant criminal activity; and

· the respondent’s legitimate property would have been insufficient to acquire the specific property; and

· the value of the specific property not explained by the respondent’s legitimate property is at least $30,000.

