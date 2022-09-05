Parliament

Seizure Powers Too Late And Won’t Stop Criminal Acts

Monday, 5 September 2022, 4:29 pm
Today's announcement shows that Labour is scrambling to deal with an out-of-control gang problem after five years in power, National's Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

"The extension of existing seizure powers will help, but it needs to be part of a clear, consistent, and forceful response to gangs.

“Unfortunately, today's belated announcement, which was initially promised for 2021, gets nowhere close to this.

"We should not just wait to tax the profits of crime but also disrupt criminal organisations to prevent crime from happening in the first place.

"National has proposed greater powers to disrupt gangs from operating with impunity in public spaces, yet Labour has chosen not to prioritise public safety.

"New Zealanders have seen taxpayers’ money go to gangs to run meth rehabilitation, prison sentences reduced for our worst offenders and a refusal to give Police the powers needed to disrupt gangs under Labour.

"Labour has failed to provide a clear message that belonging to a gang is unacceptable and criminals will be held accountable for their actions.

"Only a National Government will make public safety and victims the absolute priority of our justice system."

Jeremy Rose: On The Grassroots Struggle To Create A New Constitution In Chile


Yesterday (4th September) New Zealand’s Chilean community voted overwhelmingly to approve a draft constitution in their homeland. It has been described as the world’s first truly feminist, environmental, and indigenous constitution. In Wellington the vote was 84% to approve and just 16% rejecting, and in Auckland it was 72% to 28%. The votes were called out one-by-one and an audible groan could be heard among the small crowd at Wellington’s Mercure Hotel, just after 6pm, Sunday night...
Government: Pathways To Make New Zealand Home Now Open
The Government is delivering on its promise of a responsive and streamlined immigration system to help relieve workforce shortages while providing meaningful humanitarian support, Immigration Minister Michael Wood has announced... More>>


Government: Foreign Minister To Visit Papua New Guinea
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Papua New Guinea next week to engage kanohi ki te kanohi with partners and visit key development initiatives in the region... More>>


Government: GST Proposal For KiwiSaver Fees Will Not Go Ahead
The Government will not proceed with a proposal to standardise the application of GST to fees and services of managed fund providers... More>>


National: Rotorua Emergency Housing Shows Govt Failure
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in complete denial about her Government’s failure over housing and its consequences, National’s Housing Spokesperson Chris Bishop says. “The appalling scenes of intimidation, violence, misery and crime... More>>


Local Government: Guide To Getting To Know Your Local Body Candidates
Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) is revealing some tips and tricks for voters to get to know candidates ahead of the elections this year. “Local body elections typically have low voter turnout... More>>



Government: Refinements Made To Cost Of Living Payment Screening Tests
Inland Revenue is refining the screening tests for eligibility for the Cost of Living Payments ahead of the second payment being made from 1 September... More>>

ALSO:


