PM Congratulates Next United Kingdom PM

05 September

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Liz Truss on her election as Conservative Party leader, and pending appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

“New Zealand has an exceptionally strong relationship with the United Kingdom based on our shared values, history and culture,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“As Secretary of State for Trade and then Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss has been a close friend of New Zealand. She has been a staunch supporter of the UK’s ‘tilt’ to the Indo-Pacific and played a central role in advancing our historic Free Trade Agreement.”

“We are looking forward to working closely with Prime Minister Truss and her Cabinet to progress a range of shared interests, including: ratification of the NZUK FTA, implementing the extension to the youth mobility scheme, climate change, the Pacific, and supporting Ukraine.

“I am looking forward to meeting Prime Minister Truss and building on the strong relationship between New Zealand and the UK. I know a range of my Cabinet colleagues are hoping to meet with their new British counterparts soon as well,” Jacinda Ardern said.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“New Zealand has enjoyed excellent relations with the United Kingdom while Boris Johnson was Prime Minister. Under his leadership we’ve cooperated with the UK to provide military support to Ukraine; supported the UK’s ‘tilt’ to the Indo-Pacific; and signed our New Zealand – UK Free Trade Agreement,” Jacinda Ardern said.

© Scoop Media

