Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

No Consequences In Labour’s Youth Plan - ACT Would Use Ankle Bracelets

Tuesday, 6 September 2022, 10:07 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Labour’s plan to “drive down youth crime” will fail because it doesn’t introduce a single consequence for youth offenders. ACT would introduce ankle bracelets for serious youth offenders,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The government’s answer is to extend policies they already have in place. Do they really think that ram raids will stop by extending a few programmes that already exist? If extending existing programs could only be the answer if Government caused ram raids by underfunding youth interventions.

“The press release reads like a grab bag of reheated policy. One programme, He Pou Rangatahi closed to applications for providers on August 26, does this mean they are reopening, announcing what they've already done, or increasing the funding per provider?

“Tackling serious youth offending needs new solutions, innovation and, most importantly, consequences for offenders. ACT has already announced instant, practical penalties for young people caught shoplifting, stopping rookie offenders before they escalate to more serious offending.

“Today we’re proposing ankle bracelets for youth offenders who carry out serious offences.

“Ram raids are being carried out by the same, hardened group of young people who face no consequences. They’re too young for prison, they’re known to escape from youth justice facilities, or are sent home to their families where they have a lack of guidance and discipline.

“Some people will say 11-14 is too young to wear an ankle bracelet. Do those same people say it’s too young to carry out a ram raid? ACT says if you can do the crime, you can cop the punishment.

“Ankle bracelets are non-intrusive and allow the police to know where they are at all times.

“It is an easy way to enforce curfew, to make sure kids are at school and to separate young offenders.

“If they have a tracking bracelet, their mates will not want them around and penalties such as staying at home in the weekend and home after 5pm could be enforced.

“This is a simple and effective way to make kids think twice before offending and to break the habit. It sends the message our community does not accept this behaviour. It is not glamorous, it brings shame.

“The government’s plan of extending NCEA courses, when we already have free education for kids up to 19 won’t help serious, violent offending.

“It’s time the government got real about youth crime. ACT’s plan would see real change.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Chile’s Experiment In Direct Democracy Failed


In overwhelming numbers yesterday – the “no” vote was 62% - the people of Chile voted to reject a draft Constitution that would have been one of the most progressive national charters in the world, enshrining gender parity and a range of social, indigenous and environmental rights. The failure will not mean the end of the process. Some 80% of Chileans previously voted to replace the Constitution inherited from the Pinochet era. Yet for now, it is back to the drawing board for a left that has been weakened by the outcome...
More>>




 
 


Government: Takes Action To Bring Down Youth Crime
The Government has announced a ‘Better Pathways’ package that aims to place more young people in education, training or work to drive down youth crime. “Youth crime is clearly an issue right now, particularly in Auckland... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Pathways To Make New Zealand Home Now Open
The Government is delivering on its promise of a responsive and streamlined immigration system to help relieve workforce shortages while providing meaningful humanitarian support, Immigration Minister Michael Wood has announced... More>>


Government: Foreign Minister To Visit Papua New Guinea
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Papua New Guinea next week to engage kanohi ki te kanohi with partners and visit key development initiatives in the region... More>>


Government: PM Congratulates Next United Kingdom PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Liz Truss on her election as Conservative Party leader, and pending appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom... More>>



National: Rotorua Emergency Housing Shows Govt Failure
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in complete denial about her Government’s failure over housing and its consequences, National’s Housing Spokesperson Chris Bishop says. “The appalling scenes of intimidation, violence, misery and crime... More>>


Local Government: Guide To Getting To Know Your Local Body Candidates
Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) is revealing some tips and tricks for voters to get to know candidates ahead of the elections this year. “Local body elections typically have low voter turnout... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 