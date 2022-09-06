Christopher Luxon Congratulates Liz Truss
Tuesday, 6 September 2022, 10:39 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
On behalf of the New Zealand National Party, I have today
sent Liz Truss a message of congratulations on her election
as Leader of the Conservative Party and on her imminent
appointment as Prime Minister of the United
Kingdom.
The United Kingdom and New Zealand enjoy very
close people-to-people ties, and historically strong
defence, trade and tourism links.
The Conservative
Party and the National Party also enjoy strong links and
many shared values and I hope both parties will continue to
build on that.
I hope to meet Ms Truss in due course
and, in the meantime, I wish her the best of luck in her
important new
roles.
