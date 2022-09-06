Christopher Luxon Congratulates Liz Truss

On behalf of the New Zealand National Party, I have today sent Liz Truss a message of congratulations on her election as Leader of the Conservative Party and on her imminent appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

The United Kingdom and New Zealand enjoy very close people-to-people ties, and historically strong defence, trade and tourism links.

The Conservative Party and the National Party also enjoy strong links and many shared values and I hope both parties will continue to build on that.

I hope to meet Ms Truss in due course and, in the meantime, I wish her the best of luck in her important new roles.

© Scoop Media

