Prime Minister Can’t Have It Both Ways On Misinformation

Wednesday, 7 September 2022, 10:23 am
“Jacinda Ardern’s government has shed the ‘kindness’ image and has again shown it is willing to spread misinformation and throw women under the bus to cover its tracks,” says ACT’s Deputy Leader Brooke van Velden.

“Once again Labour has been caught out. Chris Hipkins spread misinformation about Charlotte Bellis’ circumstances, saying she had been offered MIQ spots when she had not. Now we understand numerous Ministers let three women take the blame for the Northland lockdown caused by a bureaucratic bungle, going as far as letting rumours swirl that they were gang-affiliated prostitutes when Ministers and officials knew they were construction workers.

“What’s the point having a female Prime Minister if she’s just going to let everyday Kiwi women get scapegoated whenever it serves her political purpose?

“What’s worse is that Jacinda Ardern has cynically tried to create a global image of herself as a champion of combatting misinformation and disinformation, giving multiple speeches about it on the world stage, including a speech to Harvard titled ‘Democracy, disinformation and kindness’.

“In that speech she says “disinformation corrodes the foundation of liberal democracy, our ability to assess facts on their merits, and to self-correct accordingly”. She also gives a warning that “you will continue to be exposed to disinformation. And overtime, the ‘noise’ you are surrounded by will probably only get worse.”

“She conveniently left out that her Government would be the ones exposing us to it.

“When the Government plunged Northland into a $30 million lockdown ACT said “When the Government makes a major decision like shutting down an entire region it needs to give us the truth about why, or the void will be filled with rumour and speculation.”

“As it turns out, rumour and speculation was exactly what the Government relied on to distract from its own incompetence.

“The current Labour Government doesn’t want to be held accountable for its actions, the only illumination Kiwis get from them is from gaslighting. It has treated Kiwis with disdain, and they deserve better from the next government.”

Gordon Campbell: On Why Chile’s Experiment In Direct Democracy Failed


In overwhelming numbers yesterday – the “no” vote was 62% - the people of Chile voted to reject a draft Constitution that would have been one of the most progressive national charters in the world, enshrining gender parity and a range of social, indigenous and environmental rights. The failure will not mean the end of the process. Some 80% of Chileans previously voted to replace the Constitution inherited from the Pinochet era. Yet for now, it is back to the drawing board for a left that has been weakened by the outcome...
More>>




 
 


Government: Takes Action To Bring Down Youth Crime
The Government has announced a 'Better Pathways' package that aims to place more young people in education, training or work to drive down youth crime. "Youth crime is clearly an issue right now, particularly in Auckland...

ALSO:

Government: Pathways To Make New Zealand Home Now Open
The Government is delivering on its promise of a responsive and streamlined immigration system to help relieve workforce shortages while providing meaningful humanitarian support, Immigration Minister Michael Wood has announced...


Government: Foreign Minister To Visit Papua New Guinea
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Papua New Guinea next week to engage kanohi ki te kanohi with partners and visit key development initiatives in the region...


Government: PM Congratulates Next United Kingdom PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Liz Truss on her election as Conservative Party leader, and pending appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom...



National: Rotorua Emergency Housing Shows Govt Failure
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in complete denial about her Government's failure over housing and its consequences, National's Housing Spokesperson Chris Bishop says. "The appalling scenes of intimidation, violence, misery and crime...


Local Government: Guide To Getting To Know Your Local Body Candidates
Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) is revealing some tips and tricks for voters to get to know candidates ahead of the elections this year. "Local body elections typically have low voter turnout...


