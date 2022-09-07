AG Asked To Probe Rotorua Emergency Housing

The National Party is urging the Auditor-General to conduct an inquiry into emergency housing in Rotorua, says National’s Housing spokesperson Chris Bishop.

“Earlier today I wrote to Auditor-General John Ryan urging him to conduct an inquiry into the matters raised by TVNZ’s Sunday Programme, Golden Mile, which aired on September 4.

“The story focused on emergency housing in the city, and in particular housing managed by provider Visions of a Helping Hand.

“Clients of Visions of a Helping Hand have alleged intimidation, negligence and abuse of power by staff and subcontracted security workers.

“The conditions of the accommodation provided by Visions of a Helping Hand, as seen on the Sunday programme, were appalling and have shocked New Zealanders watching the programme.

“Housing Minister Megan Woods indicated on NewstalkZB today that she was not opposed to the matter being investigated further. While it is welcome that Police and DIA may be making inquiries, we believe it would be appropriate for the Auditor-General to investigate.

“A significant amount of public money is paid to providers of emergency accommodation and the New Zealand public deserve to know that it is being spent appropriately and that there is Government oversight of such expenditure.

“The matters raised by the Sunday programme suggest that Government oversight of the contracts it has with the providers of emergency housing is lacking.

“In December 2021, Mr Ryan raised concerns about the Ministry of Social Development’s funding of private rental properties for emergency housing.

“We believe it is important that public confidence in the Government’s provision of emergency housing is maintained, and to ensure that an independent investigation by the Office of the Auditor-General is appropriate.”

