Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Prime Minister Must Explain And Apologise To Northlanders

Wednesday, 7 September 2022, 11:14 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The buck stops at the top, and the Prime Minister must explain why her Ministers didn’t fess up about the Government stuff up that put Northland into an eleven-day, $30 million lockdown,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. 

“The Prime Minister must explain whether she knew what Grant Robertson was told in an October 13 report; that the problem wasn’t dishonesty by the travellers, but the Government’s own error.

“Each Minister, Hipkins, Nash, and Sepuloni should state what they knew and when. In particular, Carmel Sepuloni should explain her answer to Written Parliamentary Question 46902, where she said ‘False information supplied included the applicant’s role, and what services the organisation provides. The Ministry revoked the application on 5 October.’

“What false information was the Minister referring to, and how does she reconcile it with the October 13 report which says ‘it was our understanding the intention was to decline the application but it was approved in error,’ by Sepuloni’s own Ministry, MSD. Will Minister Sepuloni correct the Parliamentary record, or offer some other explanation for this apparent contradiction?

“It was a disgraceful period where the Government was light on information and rumour and innuendo filled the void. Two travelling women were accused of being prostitutes. ACT called for the Government to front up and give the facts, but it took an OIA request a year later to uncover the truth.

“Our Prime Minister allowed allegations to swirl that the women were gang-linked prostitutes. Did she not know that there was an error on October 13 when Grant Robertson was advised the application should have been declined but was approved in error?

“The Prime Minister was happy to vilify a KFC worker from her ‘podium of truth’ back in March 2021. In a similar pattern, the Prime Minister was happy for members of the public to take the rap when it transpired the worker was not actually required to isolate under her Government’s own rules.

“What they should have done is killed the rumours. They should have confirmed what they knew, when they knew it. As I said at the time: ‘If the rumours are untrue, the Government needs to go further than saying ‘there is no evidence,’ like a 1960s tobacco lobbyist. They need to actually show the claims are not true.’

“The lockdown had serious financial costs. Northland’s GDP is estimated by Statistics New Zealand at $8,222 million, or $22.5 million per day. Treasury estimates that being at Alert Level 3 instead of Alert Level 2 reduced GDP by 12.5 per cent. By these figures, locking down Northland for an additional eleven days cost Northland $30 million. The costs of disruption will be larger, and that is before considering non-financial costs."

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Chile’s Experiment In Direct Democracy Failed


In overwhelming numbers yesterday – the “no” vote was 62% - the people of Chile voted to reject a draft Constitution that would have been one of the most progressive national charters in the world, enshrining gender parity and a range of social, indigenous and environmental rights. The failure will not mean the end of the process. Some 80% of Chileans previously voted to replace the Constitution inherited from the Pinochet era. Yet for now, it is back to the drawing board for a left that has been weakened by the outcome...
More>>




 
 


Government: Takes Action To Bring Down Youth Crime
The Government has announced a ‘Better Pathways’ package that aims to place more young people in education, training or work to drive down youth crime. “Youth crime is clearly an issue right now, particularly in Auckland... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Pathways To Make New Zealand Home Now Open
The Government is delivering on its promise of a responsive and streamlined immigration system to help relieve workforce shortages while providing meaningful humanitarian support, Immigration Minister Michael Wood has announced... More>>


Government: Foreign Minister To Visit Papua New Guinea
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Papua New Guinea next week to engage kanohi ki te kanohi with partners and visit key development initiatives in the region... More>>


Government: PM Congratulates Next United Kingdom PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Liz Truss on her election as Conservative Party leader, and pending appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom... More>>



National: Rotorua Emergency Housing Shows Govt Failure
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in complete denial about her Government’s failure over housing and its consequences, National’s Housing Spokesperson Chris Bishop says. “The appalling scenes of intimidation, violence, misery and crime... More>>


Local Government: Guide To Getting To Know Your Local Body Candidates
Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) is revealing some tips and tricks for voters to get to know candidates ahead of the elections this year. “Local body elections typically have low voter turnout... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 