Maori Economy Prepare For Climate Action During 2021 Growth

Māori businesses are playing a key role in Aotearoa New Zealand’s, economic recovery and climate change planning according to the Tatauranga umanga Māori: 2021 report released today by Stats NZ.” Associate Minister of Statistics, Meka Whaitiri said.

“I was pleased to see that $872 million worth of goods were exported by Māori Authorities in 2021. This is an increase of 21% from the previous year and is a phenomenal result.

“As the Associate Minister for Agriculture, it was also great to see milk powder, butter, and cheese contributing around a quarter of these exports. The total income of Māori Authorities in the 2021 Financial Year was $3.95 billion a 19% rise on the previous year.

"This show’s Māori businesses are lifting their operations at pace and creating more opportunities for growth. ”The Government’s top priority is to secure our economy for New Zealand families and we’re working in partnership with Māori businesses to take full advantage of open borders and accelerate our economic recovery.” Meka Whaitiri said.

The Tatauranga umanga Māori: 2021 release also showed that Mātauranga Māori is being aligned in our Māori businesses and is critical to their climate action with 85 percent of Māori authorities and 51 percent of other Māori enterprises, saying they plan to take some action in response to climate change in the next five years, compared to 45 percent of all New Zealand businesses.

54 percent of Māori authorities said they were very aware of Government policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, compared to 27% of all New Zealand businesses.

““In Budget 2022, the Government invested $30.5m to establish a platform for Māori Climate Action and it’s encouraging to see Māori leading the way in preparing their businesses to respond to climate change.” Meka Whaitiri said.

© Scoop Media

