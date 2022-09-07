Government Future-proofs Māori Media

Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson has announced the Māori Broadcasting Strategy today.

Cabinet has agreed to a three-year plan, which outlines the priorities for the Māori media sector.

“Māori media plays a vital role in normalising and revitalising te reo Māori and helps us work towards the Maihi Karauna goal of one million New Zealanders speaking basic te reo Māori by 2040. It’s important to have quality Māori content available to all New Zealanders – in both te reo Māori and English – to raise the status of te reo Māori and build cultural and national identity,” Willie Jackson says.

The Cabinet paper sets out key actions that form the foundation of the plan. This includes setting clear outcomes and priorities for the sector, improving coordination with the wider public media system, and supporting workforce development.

“This kaupapa is a culmination of several years’ work on the future of Māori media,” Willie Jackson said.

“I would like to recognise the contribution of the members of the Māori Broadcasting Advisory Panel – Jason Ake, Ella Henry, Nicole Hoey, Annabelle Lee-Mather, Peter Lucas-Jones, Bailey Mackey, and Scotty Morrison – to this work. As some of the most experienced Māori broadcasters, commentators, and practitioners in the field, they provided valuable advice that informed my recommendations to Cabinet.

“We are now in a strong position to grow the workforce, respond to advances in media, and work collaboratively with other agencies, such as Manatū Taonga, to progress this mahi,” Willie Jackson said.

The Government announced a $40 million investment in Budget 2022, to support Māori media to transition to a new public media environment and prepare it to increasingly deliver a fuller range of Māori content.

“Since the Budget announcement, we are in the process of coordinating a coherent Māori and mainstream public media system.

“Positioning Māori media and mainstream public media to work more closely together, will ensure the diverse realities of Māori are reflected across a range of platforms”, Willie Jackson said.

Kua tiaki te Kāwanatanga i te pāpāho Māori kia whaihua tonu ā haere ake nei

I tēnei rā, i pānuitia e te Minita Whanaketanga Māori, e Willie Jackson, te Rautaki Pāpāho Māori.

Kua whakaae te Rūnanga Kāwanatanga ki te mahere e toru tau nei te roa, e whakaatu ana i ngā take mātāmua o te rāngai pāpāho Māori.

"He wāhi nui tonu tō te pāpāho Māori ki te whakataunoatanga me te whakarauoratanga o te reo Māori, ka mutu, he āwhina tāna i tā tātou whakatutuki i te whāinga a te Maihi Karauna kia kotahi miriona ngā tāngata o Aotearoa e kōrero ana i te reo Māori e māmā ana i mua i te tau 2040. He mea nui kia wātea mai ki ngā tāngata katoa o Aotearoa ngā kaupapa Māori e kounga ana - i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā - hei whakapiki ake i te mana o te reo Māori, hei whakapakari ake hoki i te tuakiri ā-ahurea, ā-motu hoki," te kī a Willie Jackson.

E whakaaturia ana i te pepa mā te Rūnanga Kāwanatanga ngā mahi matua e takoto ai te tūāpapa o te mahere. Ka whai wāhi ki ērā ko te mārama o ngā hua ka puta, ko ngā take mātāmua o te rāngai, ko te whakapai ake i te rurukutanga ki te pūnaha whānui o te pāpāho tūmatanui, ko te tautoko hoki i te whakawhanaketanga o te ohumahi.

"Ko te tihi tēnei o ngā mahi i ngā tau e hia kua pahure e pā ana ki te anamata o te pāpāho Māori," hei tā Minita Jackson.

"Kia mihi ake au ki ngā takoha mai a ngā mema o Te Paepae Pāho Māori - ki a Jason Ake rātou ko Ella Henry, ko Nicole Hoey, ko Annabelle Lee-Mather, ko Peter Lucas-Jones, ko Bailey Mackey, ko Scotty Morrison - ki tēnei mahi. E tautōhito katoa ana ēnei Māori hei kaipāpāho, hei kaitātaku, hei kaimahi arowhānui i tēnei wāhanga mahi, ā, he kura ā rātou kupu āwhina i whai wāhi mai rā ki aku tūtohunga ki te Rūnanga Kāwanatanga.

"Kua whai kaha tātou ki te whakawhānui i te ohumahi, ki te urupare ki ngā paneketanga i te ao pāpāho, ki te mahi tahi hoki ki ētahi atu pokapū, pēnei i a Manatū Taonga, kia koke tēnei mahi," te āpitihanga a Willie Jackson.

I pānuitia e te Kāwanatanga te haumitanga o te $40 miriona ki te Tahua Pūtea 2022, hei tautoko i te whakawhitinga o te pāpāho Māori ki te ao hou o te pāpāho tūmatanui, hei whakarite hoki i a ia ki te tuku i ngā kaupapa Māori e whānui ake ana.

"Mai i te pānuitanga o te Tahua Pūtea, kua whai mātou i te tukanga ruruku kia arorau te pūnaha o te pāpāho Māori me te pāpāho tūmatanui e auraki ana.

"Mā te whakarite i te pāpāho Māori me te pāpāho tūamtanui e auraki ana kia tata ake ki te mahi tahi, ka whakaūngia te whakaatanga o ngā ao kanorau o te Māori i ngā momo pae huhua", te kī a Willie Jackson.

