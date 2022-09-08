Annual Tax Rates And Remedial Matters Bill Reintroduced
Thursday, 8 September 2022, 12:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government
The annual tax rates and remedial matters Bill has been
re-introduced today.
It is the same as the annual tax
rates and remedial matters Bill introduced last week, but
without the proposal to standardise the application of GST
to fees and services of managed fund providers.
The
Taxation (Annual Rates for 2022–23, Platform Economy, and
Remedial Matters) Bill (No2) will be referred to a select
committee for consideration and submissions, and will be
passed by 31 March, 2023.
This is an annual Bill that
confirms the taxation rates for the coming year and tidies
up tax legislation.
The Bill contains more than 190
provisions changing the tax law spread over 9 main measures
and a range of remedial amendments.
The full Bill can
be viewed here:
Taxation
(Annual Rates for 2022–23, Platform Economy, and Remedial
Matters) Bill (No 2) 164-1 (2022), Government Bill Contents
– New Zealand
Legislation
