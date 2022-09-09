Parliament

Green Party Statement On The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

Friday, 9 September 2022, 9:11 am
Press Release: Green Party

On behalf of the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand, I would like to send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II,” says co-leader of the Green Party, Marama Davidson.

“Beneath the title and ceremony was a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her loss will be felt deeply by those who loved her, both within her family and the wider public.

“Over seven decades, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a significant presence the world over. Her reign was a constant in a changing world and her legacy will loom large for decades to come.

“From a young age, Queen Elizabeth II lived a life of unwavering public service to her country and its former colonies. She carried out her duties with a remarkable sense of grace and integrity. To have done that for more than 70 years is worthy of admiration.

“There is no doubt Queen Elizabeth II cared deeply about Aotearoa New Zealand. Her support during history-making events such as the Christchurch earthquakes would have been of great comfort to many.

“Her Majesty’s death marks the end of an era for Aotearoa. She was New Zealand’s head of state for more than 70 years, a period in which we have grappled with what it means to truly honour te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“Queen Elizabeth II herself said it was up to the people of the Commonwealth to define the relationship between the British monarchy and their country. That is a question for another day,” says Marama Davidson.

