PRESS CONFERENCE: Friday, 9 September 2022 Hansard Transcript

PM: [Speaks te reo Māori. Authorised translation to be inserted by the Hansard Office.] It is with great sadness that New Zealand awakes to the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. I know I speak for all New Zealanders in conveying our deepest sympathy to members of the royal family and condolences to King Charles III on behalf of the Government and New Zealanders at this time of enormous loss. The last days of the Queen’s life captures who she was in so many ways: working to the very end on behalf of the people she loved. And that is why I am sure that we will receive the news of her passing with both emotions of deep sadness but also gratitude for a life that was utterly and completely devoted to the service of others.

The Queen has been such a constant in our lives for 70 years, the longest-serving monarch in British history. Over her reign, she has come to define notions of service, charity and consistency. Her commitment to her role and to all of us has been without question and unwavering. She has also demonstrated courage, compassion, and humour. A strong memory I will have of her is her laughter. She was extraordinary.

To honour the passing of the Queen of New Zealand and Realm countries, we move into a period of official mourning. Flags will be flown at half mast. Preparations begin for a State memorial service to be held after the official funeral is held in the United Kingdom. While we await details of these arrangements, we anticipate it will be held in the UK in about 10 days’ time. I know many will want to share their thoughts at this time. There will be condolence books placed in the Beehive foyer, the National Library, and Wellington Cathedral. I expect across New Zealand local arrangements will likely be made.

This is a time of deep sadness. Young or old, there is no doubt that a chapter is closing today, and with that we share our thanks for an incredible woman who we were lucky enough to call our Queen.

I’m happy now to take questions. Amelia.

Media: Prime Minister, how do you remember the Queen? You’ve, obviously, met her. Do you sort of have some memories of the conversations you’ve had with her?

PM: I do. I think the thing that stands out for me, or stood out for me, the most at the time of meeting the Queen in person or, indeed, speaking to her on the phone was just the level of knowledge and care that she had for New Zealand. I remember gifting her, on behalf of New Zealand, the first time that I met her, an image of her visit to New Zealand. It was some 50 years prior and a young woman at that time had caught a polaroid image of her, and I did not for a moment expect her to recall anything of the moment that photo was taken, but it showed her in the back of a vehicle laughing. Not only did she remember the visit; she could remember what was making her laugh. That speaks to me of someone who gave a life of service but also enjoyed the role that she played, as difficult as I’m sure it was.

Media: And, as a New Zealander, do you have an earliest memory of the Queen?

PM: Most of mine will be images that I’ve seen replayed over the years of her visits. Probably one of my fondest memories will be the conversation I had with her during the lockdown period. She called just to check on how New Zealand was doing, and I remember the conversation well because we talked very broadly just about the experience of lockdown, how New Zealanders were faring, and she spoke of some of the things she was doing in that time as well. But it was a very human conversation.

Jessica.

Media: How did you find out about the Queen’s death this morning—what was the process? Did you get woken up, or were you alerted last night?

PM: I did. So I received a message from the Cabinet secretary, but, of course, they needed me to be awake to receive it, and so I had a police officer shine a torch into my room at about 10 to 5 this morning—hmm.

Media: In terms of attending the memorial, what’s the process from now in terms of what will happen for you, and will you take a New Zealand contingent with you?

PM: So that will be determined by the formal arrangements and the invitations, which are yet to be issued, as you can imagine, but, broadly, a timeline in advance has been shared publicly. The anticipation is that in roughly 10 days’ time there’ll likely be a formal service in the United Kingdom. Representatives from New Zealand are likely to be invited to attend that. Our expectation is that it will most likely include, for instance, the Governor-General and myself. We expect a relatively small contingent.

Media: Just with that photo, you said that the Queen could recall what she was laughing about when she was sitting in the car, what was it that she found funny?

PM: It was the informality. She was travelling around the country with the Prime Minister of the day, and they kept yelling out his nickname as they drove around, and she found it—I think she found it endearing, and she was in a full state of laugher in the back of the car, hearing New Zealanders yelling out to their Prime Minister in that way.

Media: What was your reaction when you were woken up and learnt of the Queen’s passing?

PM: Well, actually, just the night prior, I’d been reading some of the news about her state of health, as many will have been observing. And so when that torchlight came into my room, I knew immediately what it meant.

Media: And is there a sense for you of deep sadness?

PM: I am profoundly sad. And also, on behalf of the many New Zealanders who, of course—you know, for me, I’ve had, of course, my entire life with the Queen in it in some form, but there’ll be many who will remember much of that 70 years of service, and for them I imagine it will represent a real end of an era. I know there will be many, many New Zealanders who share my deep sadness today.

Media: What interactions have you had with King Charles? Have you had conversations with him and do you have, sort of, some thoughts on him?

PM: Yeah, actually, I’ve been lucky enough to have many interactions with King Charles. The King, like his mother, has a deep love for New Zealand. He also has a passion for the environment; he’s spoken of climate change long before it became the global focus that it needed to be. He also has a deep commitment to the wellbeing of young people, and has a number of programmes that have been in New Zealand as a result of that. I know that he will continue that affinity for Aotearoa.

Media: Have you sent any, I guess, personal messages, outside of the official one today?

PM: Not yet, but I intend to. And, of course, we will be sending official condolences on behalf of New Zealand, on behalf on the Government, over the course of the day, as well.

Media: Probably a logistical question, but what happens here in Parliament?

PM: So I’m yet to speak to the Leader of the House, but intend to this morning. Usually, what we would anticipate is either the recall of Parliament, or Parliament sitting as it would be scheduled on Tuesday in order for leaders to speak of the passing of the Queen, but also to acknowledge the accession of King Charles III. So we’d expect that most likely to occur on Tuesday and for the House to then rise thereafter.

Media: What about more immediately over the weekend? And what are the plans for New Zealanders who perhaps would like to participate in some kind of commemoration?

PM: So the official State service for New Zealand will not happen until the official service for the Queen in the United Kingdom, and that’s what protocol would dictate. So we expect that once we have arrangements, or are aware of arrangements in the UK, then we’ll set down the plans for New Zealand. In the meantime, we’ll have condolence books available here the capital. I imagine many may wish to leave tributes. Pukeahu will be a place that will be available here in Wellington. And I expect around the country, people will likely spontaneously find their own places to leave their tributes, too.

Media: What could the State memorial service look like? Would we have that in different centres, or would that just be in one place?

PM: Yeah, most likely we’d look to hold a central event, but I imagine what we’d look to is ways that New Zealanders can participate in some form. As soon as we have more details on those arrangements, we’ll be sharing them publically.

Media: Have you sent any messages to King Charles or to the Queen’s grandchildren? I understand you have a relationship with them.

PM: Not yet, but I intend to. Most importantly, though, it’s my role to, on behalf of the Government, send those condolences, and that will take priority, and we’ll do that over the course of today.

We also expect the NZDF, at some point, will be issuing details of a likely gun salute. We will be scheduling a moment of silence as well, just working through the most appropriate time for New Zealanders to join in in that moment as well. There will also be a process—although, of course, the King takes his position automatically on the passing of the Queen—that will take place to acknowledge that formally in the UK; we will then, in New Zealand, also have a proclamation that will be read. So after the formal process occurs in the UK, there will be a proclamation here in New Zealand to acknowledge, formally, the role of the King.

Media: For New Zealanders who perhaps don’t know that process, can you just outline what that proclamation would look like here for us?

PM: So the proclamation ceremony, which we expect will be in the coming days, is just that: very ceremonial. It will involve the Governor-General and, I believe, the Herald—they will read the proclamation announcing the role of the King, on the steps of Parliament. As I say, it’s more of a formality to acknowledge the role of the King in New Zealand. And, as an aside—that’s the one period where the flags will move from half mast to full mast, and then return to half mast at the conclusion.

Media: There’ll be a lot of New Zealanders who are waking up, sort of very shocked this morning, and who, you know, have only known Queen Elizabeth as their monarch. What’s your message to those New Zealanders who are sort of feeling that sense of shock and then sadness?

PM: I feel very similar emotions—both at the same time feeling a sense of deep sadness, but also deep gratitude. Here is a woman who gave her life utterly to the service of others. And regardless of what anyone thinks of, you know, the role of monarchies around the world, there is undeniably, I think, here a display of someone who gave everything on behalf on her people, and her people included the people of Aotearoa New Zealand.

Anything further?

Media: Speaking just on the back of that, is there a sense of—there’s been so much talk and speculation over years and years over the Queen’s health. Is there a sense of shock and disbelief for you that you are standing here this morning and addressing her passing?

PM: She was a woman who worked into her nineties; I think—despite the fact that there had been some discussion publicly around her health and wellbeing—I think, despite that, people will still feel a sense of shock. And that, I think, is a representation of the length of her service. It’s easy to take for granted that those who have served on our behalf or been with us for such long periods of time, maybe we never accept that they may pass and leave us. And I think there’ll be a sense of that with the Queen.

I do, however, consider it to have been a great honour that, in my time, I’ve had the chance to meet her, talk with her, and have a conversation, you know. I asked her what it was like to raise children in her role, and she was someone who would just offer up freely her thoughts, but also with a very stoic attitude as well—because she never really had those choices. She had to serve and be a mother and be a grandmother. So I learnt much from observing her.

Media: What did she say when you asked her?

PM: My recollection is that she pondered for a moment and then, essentially, said, “Well, you just have to get on”.

But if I may perhaps conclude with one small memory. During the lockdown, when we spoke, I asked her how she was passing the time. And she said that she’d been listening to a radio interview with someone who is a political prisoner, confined to a very small space for decades. And she said to me, “You listen to that, and it makes one feel rather small”.

I think it’s easy to believe that when you’re in such a role, that somehow you get a distance from others or from what it is to be human. I never ever got that sense from her. The fact that she was sitting there as the Queen, thinking about what it would be to be permanently confined, as others may have experienced, I think, demonstrated the thoughtful person that she was. She was extraordinary.

Thank you everyone.

conclusion of press conference

© Scoop Media

