ACT Welcomes King Charles III As Head Of State

“The ACT Party welcomes the formal accession of His Majesty King Charles III as head of state,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“We acknowledge His Majesty for his fortitude and solidarity in what is a time of profound sorrow.

“I met His Majesty as the Prince of Wales when he visited New Zealand in 2015. I was struck by his presence and attention to detail, he had been briefed on each guest and had something to say to them. I believe his charm and sincerity will make him a very good King for New Zealand and the Commonwealth.

“As the world mourns the loss of a true leader and matriarch, it is comforting to hear His Majesty speak of his desire to continue in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth II and dedicate himself to selfless and tireless public service.

“Her Majesty will be remembered fondly by New Zealanders and all in the commonwealth. We have been fortunate to experience a long period of stability under Queen Elizabeth II’s leadership and are confident this will continue under the new leadership of His Majesty King Charles III.

"God save the King.”

