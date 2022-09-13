Retired High Court Judge To Assess Hall Compensation Claim

Hon Kiritapu Allan

Minister of Justice

Hon Rodney Hansen CNZM KC has been appointed to assess Alan Hall’s compensation claim, Justice Minister Kiri Allan announced today.

Mr Hansen, a retired Judge of the High Court of New Zealand, was previously appointed to assess Teina Pora’s claim for compensation for wrongful conviction and imprisonment.

“I received Mr Hall’s application for compensation in July this year. I’ve decided that his claim merits further assessment and should be assessed by an experienced independent inquirer,” Minister Allan said.

“Mr Hansen has had a distinguished legal career and remains very active in the law. He is particularly well suited to advise on Mr Hall’s claim given his extensive experience on the bench and his knowledge of the compensation process, including his assessment of Mr Pora’s claim.”

Alan Hall lodged his application for compensation for wrongful conviction and imprisonment after the Supreme Court in June 2022 quashed his convictions for murder and intentional wounding. He initially spent 8 years in prison but, after being recalled following a breach of his parole, he spent nearly 10 more years in custody.

Mr Hall’s compensation claim will be determined under Cabinet’s Compensation Guidelines for Wrongful Conviction and Imprisonment.

“Innocence is fundamental to the integrity of the compensation scheme,” Minister Allan said.

“For an applicant to qualify for compensation, Cabinet must be satisfied they are innocent on the balance of probabilities. I have therefore asked Mr Hansen to consider all relevant evidence and report to me whether or not he considers Mr Hall has established his innocence to that standard.”

Minister Allan has written to Mr Hall’s lawyer and the Crown Law Office to advise them of Mr Hansen’s appointment. They will both participate in Mr Hansen’s assessment.

