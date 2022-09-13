NZ Representation To Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Confirmed

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the New Zealanders attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London.

They include the Māori King, Kiingi Tūheitia, former Governor-General Dame Silvia Cartwright, Victoria Cross for New Zealand recipient, Bill (Willie) Apiata and former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Sir Don McKinnon.

“Queen Elizabeth II was our longest serving Sovereign and was much loved and admired,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“It is a privilege to attend the funeral alongside other New Zealanders from different walks of life to pay our respects on behalf of all New Zealanders.

“The broad range of New Zealand’s representation is a testament to the Queen’s long standing relationship and engagement with our country,” Jacinda Arden said.

Others from New Zealand include: Sir Tipene O'Regan, Aivale Cole, Whaea Esther Jessop and Jacqueline Gilbert.

In addition, some holders of New Zealand’s most senior Royal honours have also been invited to attend the funeral. Amongst those are representatives of the Victoria Cross for New Zealand, The New Zealand Cross, and the Order of New Zealand.

“Being in London for the Queens funeral also represents an opportunity to meet with King Charles III, Leaders of Realm and Commonwealth countries, along with other world leaders who have also been invited to the funeral, and participate in other events specifically for realm countries,” Jacinda Ardern said.

The Prime Minister will fly to London on Wednesday 14 September.

© Scoop Media

