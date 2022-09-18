Parliament

James Meager Selected As National’s Rangitata Candidate

Sunday, 18 September 2022, 5:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

James Meager has been selected by local party members as National’s Rangitata candidate for the 2023 General Election.

Mr Meager (Ngāi Tahu) lives in Ashburton where he runs a small consultancy business, servicing organisations in Mid and South Canterbury. He recently worked as a senior public lawyer at Simpson Grierson in Christchurch.

After studying at the University of Otago, James spent several years working at the university, including in a Māori health role, before taking up roles at Parliament.

“It’s a huge honour to be selected as National’s candidate for Rangitata,” Mr Meager says.

“Having been born and raised in Timaru, and now living in Ashburton, I’m acutely aware of the issues facing our region. I’m proud to have the opportunity to stand up for my home and to fight for the issues that matter most to our people. As a local boy, I will work tirelessly to deliver for our region as part of a Christopher Luxon-led National Government.

“I stepped up because hardworking Kiwis across Mid and South Canterbury are going backwards under Labour. I’m aspirational for our area and I will work tirelessly to get results.

“Labour is addicted to wasteful spending which is helping to drive up inflation and fueling a cost-of-living crisis, hitting Rangitata families in the pocket. Meanwhile, pleas for much-needed investment, like support for flood-stricken farmers, fixing the potholes on State Highway 1, and funding the Ashburton Bridge replacement, fall on deaf ears.

“We’re also seeing local control of our water assets and polytechs stripped away and given to Wellington bureaucrats, and more pressure piled on our productive rural sector by a Labour Government that does not back farmers.

“I truly believe only National has the competence and capability to rebuild our economy and deliver the effective public services needed to improve the lives of all New Zealanders.

“My priority now is to meet as many people as I can across Rangitata, listen to them, and hopefully earn their support as their local MP.

“The Labour Party is on notice. Rangitata’s campaign to ensure Christopher Luxon is the next Prime Minister of New Zealand starts today.”

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


