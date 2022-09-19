National Minute Of Silence For Queen Elizabeth II

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister

A national minute of silence will be observed at the start of New Zealand’s State Memorial Service for Queen Elizabeth II, at 2pm on Monday 26 September.

The one-hour service will be held at the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul, during a one-off public holiday to mark the Queen’s death.

“The minute’s silence is a way for people, wherever they might be in New Zealand, to stand together to mark an extraordinary 70 years of service,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

“The State Memorial will be broadcast and livestreamed so all New Zealanders can take part.

“Parliament grounds in Wellington will also have two large screens, so people can come together there to watch the service and also have the opportunity to sign the books of condolence that remain available.

“As New Zealand’s Queen, it is fitting that invited guests at the service in Wellington will include representatives from a broad range of New Zealand communities and from organisations with particular links with the Queen.

“During her reign, the Queen came to New Zealand on 10 occasions and visited 46 cities and towns. We know in communities across the country, people will want to show their respects to a monarch who dedicated her life to service.

“She will continue to hold a special place in the hearts of many,” Jacinda Ardern said.

Notes to editor:

The Governor-General will deliver the address at the memorial. The Prime Minister will give a reading. A youth representative will also deliver a reading.

The service will be led by the Acting Dean of the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul, Reverend Katie Lawrence, and other church leaders and inter-faith representatives will be present.

The Cathedral Choir and the Voices New Zealand Choir will sing at the service.

Arrangements for the live television and radio broadcasts are being finalised and will be advised later this week along with livestreaming details.

Information about community memorial events will be able to be found on local council websites as it becomes available – this is the simplest way for people to keep informed, noting that information about the State events will be published on the Governor Generals website here: Death of Her Majesty the Queen (gg.govt.nz)

Other additional memorial service information:

Christchurch – Information can be found here: Christchurch to hold memorial service for Queen : Newsline (ccc.govt.nz)

Auckland - Holy Trinity Cathedral event have confirmed a memorial service which will be held at Holy Trinity Cathedral, Parnell on Monday 26th at 5pm. Holy Trinity Cathedral | Auckland (holy-trinity.org.nz)

