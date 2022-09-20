Parliament

New Investor Migrant Visa Opens

Tuesday, 20 September 2022, 3:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Stuart Nash

Minister of Economic Development

Hon Michael Wood

Minister of Immigration

The new Active Investor Plus visa category created to attract high-value investors, has officially opened marking a key milestone in the Government’s Immigration Rebalance strategy, Economic Development Minister Stuart Nash and Immigration Minister Michael Wood have announced.

“The new Active Investor Plus visa replaces the previous investor visa categories, which often resulted in investment into passive asset classes such as bonds rather than investment directly into New Zealand companies, meaning a missed opportunity to encourage investment that delivers real benefits to our economy,” Michael Wood said.

“We want to encourage active investment into New Zealand, which generates more high-skilled jobs and economic growth compared to passive investment. This new visa category will help us leverage the skills, experience and networks of migrants who will bring their access to global networks and global markets to help Kiwi companies grow faster and smarter.

“The new visa category will help to attract investors that wish to invest in New Zealand for the long term, bringing their skills and experience to helping to increase our productivity and competitiveness, and supporting our transition to a high wage, productive economy.

“Applicants who make acceptable direct investments into New Zealand firms, among other requirements, will be eligible for the new visa with a $5 million minimum investment. Direct investments receive the highest weighting, while those who choose less direct investments will need to invest more capital. The minimum amount required if all funds are placed in indirect investments will be $15 million.

“The new visa also improves flexibility for investors by allowing them to invest over a three-year period and maintain their investments up to the end of a fourth year. Investors will need to spend at least 117 days, or around a month a year, in New Zealand over the four-year investment period. This is increased from 88 days in the previous category in order to ensure that investors are actively getting hands on with local companies to help them grow. The changes also align with similar investor migrant settings in Australia.

“Being in New Zealand will provide more opportunities to become involved in the businesses they’ve invested in, further sharing their expertise and connections. Spending time here also increases the likelihood of further active investment,” Michael Wood said.

“The new Active Investor Plus visa category is a win-win for New Zealand businesses and migrant investors. Investors have the opportunity to invest in smart and innovative New Zealand businesses, and Kiwi businesses will benefit from these investors' human capital, global knowledge, and market connections. This will make New Zealand more competitive in the international marketplace and take our businesses to the next level,” Stuart Nash said.

Details on the Active Investor Plus visa can be found on the Immigration New Zealand website.

