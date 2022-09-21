Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day Bill Passes Into Law

The Bill establishing Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day has passed its third reading.

“As Queen of Aotearoa New Zealand, Her Majesty was loved for her grace, calmness, dedication, and public service. Her affection for New Zealand and its people was clear, and it was a fondness that was shared,” Michael Wood said.

“The passing of the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day Bill designates 26 September 2022 as a one-off public holiday.

“This public holiday will allow New Zealanders to mark her life and passing and reflect on her legacy. We anticipate many people will want the opportunity to pay their respects and this public holiday offers communities across the country the ability to come together and pay tribute at their own local events also.

“Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day will also coincide with the State Memorial Service, to be held in Wellington Cathedral. This will be televised and live-streamed. The decision to hold a one-off Public Holiday in the Queen’s honour is also in line with similar holidays in the UK and Australia.

“There will be no additional shop trading restrictions on Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day public holiday and the normal rules apply for employees who work on a public holiday. I encourage employers to familiarise themselves with these ahead of the day.

“This will be an historic day for Aotearoa New Zealand, to both mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and to celebrate her life,” Michael Wood said.

Further details for employers can be found at Employment.govt.nz.

Notes:

· Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day will be a one-off holiday held only in 2022 on 26 September.

· The most recent one-off public holiday was the Canterbury Earthquake Commemoration Day on 18 March 2011. The public holiday was observed in parts of Canterbury that observe Canterbury Anniversary Day to commemorate the devastating consequences of the Canterbury earthquake and aftershock.

· Normal Public Holiday requirements under the Holidays Act will apply including:

o If 26 September is an otherwise working day for an employee, they will be entitled to a paid day off work.

o If 26 September is an otherwise working day and the employee works, they are entitled to be paid time and a half and receive an alternative holiday.

o All employees who work on 26 September must be paid time and a half.

o An employer can only require an employee to work on 26 September 2022 if that Monday is a day they would usually work and it is written in their employment agreement that the employee can be required to work on public holidays. Otherwise, employers can ask employees to work on 26 September but they do not have to agree.

© Scoop Media

