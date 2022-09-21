Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Zealand Can’t Afford To Not Allow Foreign Investment

Wednesday, 21 September 2022, 12:02 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Today Parliament has the opportunity to support my member’s bill to allow reduced barriers to investment from overseas and improve the quality of life enjoyed by all New Zealanders,” says ACT’s Associate Finance spokesperson Damien Smith.

“The other political parties need to ask themselves, can New Zealand really afford to stop accepting money from overseas investors in friendly OECD countries right now?

“New Zealand has highly restrictive laws that put up needless barriers to foreign direct investment (FDI) with the overall impact of reducing investment and making us poorer. According to the OECD, it’s easier to invest in Myanmar, China and Saudi Arabia than New Zealand.

“Australia receives 80 per cent more foreign investment per person, this is one reason why their median wage is 42 per cent higher than New Zealand’s.

“Even among small nations we attract less investment. Per capita in 2019 we attracted $860 of Foreign Direct Investment. Israel attracted more than twice that at $1,917. Estonia shows what is possible with good policy, attracting nearly three times as much with $2,400.

“My bill makes it easier for investors from friendly OECD countries to come to New Zealand and invest while fostering stronger trading links.

“The exemption would not apply when there was a national security interest at stake, or to residential land.

“Productivity is the sole driver of growing prosperity, which is always reflected in rising real incomes. Sadly New Zealand is slipping in this area, and Kiwis continue to get poorer.

“Reducing barriers to investment is beneficial to all New Zealanders. If we want to have nice things we need the capital to pay for them. MPs today have the choice to say whether they want New Zealand to be a modern and prosperous society, or a declining hermit kingdom afraid of the outside world.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Regal Mourning Marathon


The media coverage of the mourning process for Elizabeth II seems to be as endless as the lines of people waiting patiently to pay their respects. (The British are very good at standing in queues.) New Zealand’s official ten day mourning period ends on Monday, after the state funeral in Westminster Abbey. Yet then – a week later - the special one-off holiday on September 26 will invite us all back into the grief cycle once more...
More>>



 
 


Government: New Investor Migrant Visa Opens
The new Active Investor Plus visa category created to attract high-value investors, has officially opened marking a key milestone in the Government’s Immigration Rebalance strategy... More>>

National: Sam Uffindell Rejoins Caucus
The National Party caucus met today and reinstated Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell, following an independent investigation which found that Mr Uffindell did not engage in the serious behaviour alleged in the media... More>>


National: Bishop Appointed Campaign Chair
The National Party’s 2023 campaign is taking shape with the selection of senior MP Chris Bishop as Campaign Chair for the next General Election, says National Party Leader Christopher Luxon... More>>



NZ Republic: Reignites Head Of State Debate Following Royal Succession
“With the mourning period for the Queen now at an end, it’s time to discuss the future of the monarchy in Aotearoa” said Lewis Holden, campaign chair of New Zealand Republic... More>>



Greens: Govt Must Reunite Afghan Refugees With Their Families
The Green Party is once again calling on the Government to support victims of war, oppression, and violence to reunite with their families and put down roots in Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>


Government: Helping Small Businesses Get Paid On Time
The Government is adding to the support it has offered New Zealand’s small businesses by introducing new measures to help ensure they get paid on time. A Business Payment Practices disclosure regime is being established... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 