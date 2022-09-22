Parliament

50,000 More Kids To Benefit From Equity-based Programmes Next Year

Thursday, 22 September 2022, 10:11 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Chris Hipkins

Minister of Education

Hon Jan Tinetti

Associate Minister of Education

Another 47,000 students will be able to access additional support through the school donations scheme, and a further 3,000 kids will be able to get free and healthy school lunches as a result of the Equity Index.

That’s on top of nearly 90% of schools that will also see a bump in funding when schools start receiving equity funding based on the Equity Index rather than the old decile system.

“The Government is delivering on its promise to introduce an Equity Index, which makes sure the right support is going to the schools and students who need it,” Education Minister Chris Hipkins said.

“Alongside the resulting changes to the school donations scheme and healthy school lunches, up to $90 million in additional funding and support is going directly to schools and kura next year.

“What the Equity Index does is give us a much better picture based on much better data of which students need extra resources, and because of that we’re able to invest more in the right places.

“Schools and kura in Te Tai Tokerau have the biggest average increase of around $223.11 per pupil. At the other end schools and kura in Auckland will receive an average increase of $6.25 extra per pupil, an increase that reflects the incredible diversity in the city.

“Schools in South Auckland for example will receive on average $525.47 per pupil after the changes, representing an average increase of $70.47. This compares to schools in the north of Auckland who’ll receive on average $60.77 per pupil for an average increase of $16.60,” Chris Hipkins said.

“We are also increasing the amount of money the Government contributes through the school donations policy, as well as expanding the number of schools that are eligible,” Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti said.

“School donations will increase from $150 to $154.13 per student in 2023. Combined with the expansion in eligibility, this will result in up to in $9.3 million in extra funding provided directly to schools next year. If those schools and kura join the scheme the families and whānau of around 47,000 young people at 155 schools will no longer be asked for donations.

“The changes will also see a further 24 schools and kura invited to join the Ka Ora, Ka Ako Healthy School Lunches programme. Meaning approximately 3,000 additional children will be eligible to receive free, healthy lunches at school.

“The aims of the Equity Index and the extension of support through these two programmes are further evidence that this Government is putting the wellbeing of children and families at the heart of our work, and are helping to make everyday life more affordable for parents,” Jan Tinetti said.

