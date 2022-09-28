Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Kelvin Davis Resorts To Personal Attacks While OT Fails Most Vulnerable

Wednesday, 28 September 2022, 3:35 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“It is no wonder that Oranga Tamariki is being threatened with strikes and has contractors under investigation when Minister for Children Kelvin Davis has to resort to race-based name-calling when questioned about the issues,” says ACT’s Children spokesperson Karen Chhour.

“His department is in strife as staff are voting on strike action and significant contractors are being investigated for using funds for political campaigns. The real tragedy in all this is that the people who will end up suffering are vulnerable children and whanau who need Oranga Tamariki to be doing its job, not focussing on internal issues.

“Davis couldn’t point to any actions he has taken to mitigate any of this, he has no idea whether there will be a strike, and he said was pleased to witness an agreement with John Tamihere’s Te Whānau Waipareira Trust, who is under investigation for using charitable funds to bankroll Tamihere’s mayoral bid and election campaign.

“Instead of showing some respect for the vulnerable New Zealanders his department is meant to be supporting and who are being failed by staffing and contracting woes, he condescendingly told me I need to cross over “from her pākehā world into the māori world and understand exactly why, how the māori world operates. It’s no good looking at the world from a vanilla lens.”

“Actually Minister, I am a Māori woman, I was a Māori child in state care, and I can tell you that Māori children aren't that different, they just need to be loved, fed, educated, and not abused by the people who claim to care for them.

“That is why my Member’s Bill recently drawn from the ballot will remove Section 7AA from the Oranga Tamariki Act 1989, because it creates a conflict between protecting the best interests of the child and race-based factors enshrined in 7AA. Removing this means the wellbeing of children will come before any other consideration.

“Davis’ condescending attitude and lack of care for issues within his department does a disservice to those most at risk. Oranga Tamariki needs to be serving our most vulnerable children and giving them the best chance in life. Instead, it is bogged down in internal issues and poor leadership from the Minister.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What Britain’s Tax Cutting Spree Means For Us


Well, that didn’t take long. Briefly, the pageantry of the royal funeral had made Britain look like a world power again. But last Friday’s package of tax cuts and borrowing announced by the UK’s new Chancellor, Kwasi Karteng, has spooked investors, caused markets to tumble, and sent the pound crashing to its lowest level against the dollar since 1985. The UK is in the grip of a right wing mania for tax cuts so extreme that Britain plans on borrowing the money to finance them, but without having the economic growth necessary to repay it. Fears are being raised that the Bank of England will now have to intervene later this week to shore up the currency with an emergency hike in interest rates...
More>>



 
 


PM Speech: United Nations General Assembly National Statement
I acknowledge the leaders who are here, gathered in person after a long and difficult period. And as is tradition, in my country, I also acknowledge those who have passed... More>>


Green Party: Backs School Strike Demands
The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“We are running out of time and I am running out of patience with the pace of change,” says co-leader of the Green Party, James Shaw... More>>

National: Public Service Commissioner To Probe Mahuta Links
Contracts between Nanaia Mahuta’s husband Gannin Ormsby and the Crown will be investigated by the Public Service Commissioner, National’s Public Service spokesperson Simeon Brown says... More>>



Winston Peters: Co-governance And Separatism
Good afternoon. It’s great to be back in the Western Bay, and Tauranga in particular, which has had more than its fair share of publicity lately. Thank you for coming out this afternoon in the numbers you have. We are about a year away from the next General Election... More>>


Government: Landmark Agreement For Māori Fisheries Celebrates 30th Year
The 30th anniversary of the Fisheries Deed of Settlement is a time to celebrate a truly historic partnership that has helped transform communities, says Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries Rino Tirikatene... More>>


Government: Depositor Compensation Scheme Protects Kiwis’ Money
New Zealanders will have up $100,000 of their deposits in any eligible institution guaranteed in the event that institution fails, under legislation introduced in Parliament today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 