More Than 200,000 Kiwis On A Health Wait List

A staggering number of New Zealanders are languishing on health-related wait lists, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says.

“Health Minister Andrew Little recently revealed that at the end of July, there were 69,874 people on the national wait list for surgery and other treatment. Among these, 42 per cent have been waiting more than four months – a new record for this Labour Government.

“The number needing surgery may be significantly higher, with another 140,982 people on the national wait list for a first specialist assessment, a first step for those needing further care.

“That means there are more than 200,000 New Zealanders on a health-related wait list – more than the entire population size of Hamilton. An absolutely appalling statistic.

“It has been three months since Labour and Minister Little announced a ‘high powered’ task force to address the waiting lists but so far it has failed to address any of the issues. As time passes, more people are being added to the list.

“Minister Little will be known as ‘The Minister of Waiting’. He has forced our vulnerable Kiwis to wait longer in almost every area of the health sector.

“All this Labour Government has done is spend money on a bureaucratic health restructure instead of on people, and the health sector has never been in a worse state. More money, more bureaucrats, worse outcomes.

“Labour and the Health Minister are failing on their core responsibility of ensuring Kiwis get access to appropriate health care.”

