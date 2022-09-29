Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour’s Involuntary Apology Shows Deeper Cultural Problem

Thursday, 29 September 2022, 4:27 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Prime Minister has shown a lack of leadership over Kelvin Davis’s apology, she hasn’t renounced what he said, or so much as told him off for his attack on ACT MP Karen Chhour,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Davis took a day to apologise and the Prime Minister did not demand that he do so, Labour waited for the public backlash before acting because it did not believe Davis had done anything wrong. The idea that your identity can be a qualification is central to Labour Policy.

“Behind Kelvin Davis’s statements that Karen is ‘living in a pakeha world’ and she’s ‘no good looking at the world through a vanilla lens,’ is a belief that your identity can disqualify you from doing your job.

“When Davis made his statement, Karen was questioning him about Oranga Tamariki. His Government introduced Section 7AA to that bill, a section that has led to children being removed from safe, nurturing foster homes in favour of homes with Māori ancestry.

“This assumption of Māori knowledge is littered throughout Labour policy. The Plant Variety Rights Bill introduces a Māori Plant Varieties Committee. It can block plant varieties being registered and the bill says ‘A person must not be appointed as a member of the committee unless, in the opinion of the Commissioner, the person is qualified for appointment, having regard to that person’s knowledge of mātauranga Māori…’

“The new Resource management laws have five objectives, one of which is to ‘provide greater recognition of te ao Māori including mātauranga Māori.’ Getting a resource consent will depend more and more on whether someone deemed to have a Māori world view agrees with it.

“In the case of water management, ‘TeMana oteWai draws onateaoMāoriperspective to recognise the whole-of-system approach towai, frommaungato moana.’ In other words, there is a special Māori way of thinking about water management, and presumably the Karen Chhour’s of the world don’t have it.

“So it goes on. People offended by Davis’s comments that Karen’s identity disqualifies her from her job should ask themselves, how many people will find themselves in that position under Labour’s policies?

“ACT has a different view, and it’s why we have members like Karen. We believe in universal human rights. We believe that humanity is united by similarities far more important that superficial differences. We believe in a modern, multi-ethnic liberal democracy with a place for all.

“Sadly Labour do not believe that, Jacinda Ardern taking a Laissez-faire approach to this shows what her and Labour’s true beliefs are.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Nothing Succeeds Like Failure


As predicted in this column on Tuesday, the Bank of England has finally intervened to bail Britain out of its self-inflicted economic crisis. The Bank has introduced emergency measures to halt the headlong fall in the British currency triggered by the tax cut package that the Truss government unveiled last week. It remains to be seen whether this B of E’s attempt to buy Britain out of trouble will last for very long.
Meanwhile back in New Zealand, National Party leader Christopher Luxon has been scrambling to put as much daylight as possible between the tax cut package he is holding out as election bait to New Zealand voters, and the train wreck created by the Truss tax cut package...
More>>



 
 


Government: Strengthens Measures To Combat Migrant Worker Exploitation
The Government has today introduced the Worker Protection (Migrant and Other Employees) Bill designed to protect migrant workers from exploitation, says Associate Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan... More>>


Government: Extra Measures To Increase Census Turnout In 2023
Major work to ensure the delivery of a successful census in 2023 is underway, after a low turnout in 2018 was caused by the previous Government’s decision to move the 5 yearly survey to a mostly online approach... More>>



PM Speech: United Nations General Assembly National Statement
I acknowledge the leaders who are here, gathered in person after a long and difficult period. And as is tradition, in my country, I also acknowledge those who have passed... More>>


Green Party: Launch Child Poverty Campaign
The Green Party has published an open letter to the Prime Minister calling on the Government to make some small changes to Working for Families so it better meets the needs of low-income families... More>>

Ombudsman: OIA Probe Uncovers Significant Gaps
The Chief Ombudsman says his investigation into Official Information Act practices has identified significant gaps in the way agencies are responding to journalists, training staff and keeping records... More>>

Winston Peters: Co-governance And Separatism
Good afternoon. It’s great to be back in the Western Bay, and Tauranga in particular, which has had more than its fair share of publicity lately. Thank you for coming out this afternoon in the numbers you have. We are about a year away from the next General Election... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 