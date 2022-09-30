Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Hospital Opens For Wellington Children

Friday, 30 September 2022, 9:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

A new children’s hospital that officially opened in Wellington this morning offers the region’s children top-quality health care in one place, Health Minister Andrew Little says.

Te Wao Nui has been built with a $53 million contribution from benefactors Mark Dunajtschik and Dorothy Spotswood, with the Government contributing another $53 million and $10 million being raised by the Wellington Hospitals Foundation.

“Mr Dunajtschik and Miss Spotswood have shown extraordinary generosity,” Andrew Little said this morning at the opening of the children’s hospital, which is alongside Wellington Regional Hospital in Newtown.

“For the first time, child-health services in Wellington will be under one roof. The children who are treated here will be able to recover in private, light, self-contained, temperature-controlled rooms, with their own ensuites.

“Importantly, they’ll have room to have someone they know and trust stay with them overnight, so they can sleep better and recover more easily.

“And the clinical teams looking after them will find it easier to collaborate and provide better care.”

Andrew Little joined Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro, Infrastructure Minister Grant Robertson, MPs Greg O’Connor, Paul Eagle and Harete Hipango, and Wellington Mayor Andy Foster and Upper Hutt Mayor Wayne Guppy at this morning’s opening of Te Wao Nui.

“Te Wao Nui is one of only five hospitals in New Zealand that can provide specialist paediatric surgery, and will service children from the Hutt Valley, Wairarapa, Manawatu, Whanganui, Hawke’s Bay, Nelson and Marlborough, as well as Wellington,” Andrew Little said.

The hospital has 50 inpatient beds and another 101 outpatient beds, and will provide care for babies and children up to the age of 16.

The Government is currently committed to $7 billion worth of new health infrastructure, including new hospitals, to make sure New Zealanders get the health care they need.

Mark Dunajtschik is also funding a new 34-bed mental health unit at Hutt Hospital.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Nothing Succeeds Like Failure


As predicted in this column on Tuesday, the Bank of England has finally intervened to bail Britain out of its self-inflicted economic crisis. The Bank has introduced emergency measures to halt the headlong fall in the British currency triggered by the tax cut package that the Truss government unveiled last week. It remains to be seen whether this B of E’s attempt to buy Britain out of trouble will last for very long.
Meanwhile back in New Zealand, National Party leader Christopher Luxon has been scrambling to put as much daylight as possible between the tax cut package he is holding out as election bait to New Zealand voters, and the train wreck created by the Truss tax cut package...
More>>



 
 


Government: Strengthens Measures To Combat Migrant Worker Exploitation
The Government has today introduced the Worker Protection (Migrant and Other Employees) Bill designed to protect migrant workers from exploitation, says Associate Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan... More>>


Government: Extra Measures To Increase Census Turnout In 2023
Major work to ensure the delivery of a successful census in 2023 is underway, after a low turnout in 2018 was caused by the previous Government’s decision to move the 5 yearly survey to a mostly online approach... More>>



PM Speech: United Nations General Assembly National Statement
I acknowledge the leaders who are here, gathered in person after a long and difficult period. And as is tradition, in my country, I also acknowledge those who have passed... More>>


Green Party: Launch Child Poverty Campaign
The Green Party has published an open letter to the Prime Minister calling on the Government to make some small changes to Working for Families so it better meets the needs of low-income families... More>>

Ombudsman: OIA Probe Uncovers Significant Gaps
The Chief Ombudsman says his investigation into Official Information Act practices has identified significant gaps in the way agencies are responding to journalists, training staff and keeping records... More>>

Winston Peters: Co-governance And Separatism
Good afternoon. It’s great to be back in the Western Bay, and Tauranga in particular, which has had more than its fair share of publicity lately. Thank you for coming out this afternoon in the numbers you have. We are about a year away from the next General Election... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 