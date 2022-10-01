Parliament

New Zealand Condemns Russia’s Annexation Attempts

Saturday, 1 October 2022, 1:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

New Zealand condemns unequivocally Russia’s attempts to illegally annex Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

“We do not recognise these illegal attempts to change Ukraine’s borders or territorial sovereignty,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“Russia’s sham referenda in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia are illegitimate, and have no legal basis for acquisition of Ukraine’s territory by Russia.

“These are severe acts of aggression in clear violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a blatant breach of international law. We continue to stand in solidarity with Ukraine in defence of its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Jacinda Ardern said.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has signalled that New Zealand will implement further measures in response to Russia’s actions.

“These will include imposing further sanctions under our Russia Sanctions Act including on those who support Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine, which has led to these fabricated claims of annexation,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“We have already sanctioned some of these individuals, but will be looking to build on this effort, in addition to other sanctions announcements in the days and weeks ahead.

“I have instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade to call in the Russian Embassy, to convey New Zealand’s strong opposition to the actions taken by Russia in recent days and to call on Russia to cease its attempts to illegally annex Ukrainian territory.

“As we have said from the start of Russia’s invasion, we call on Russia to abide by its international obligations, cease immediately its illegal invasion, withdraw its troops and return to diplomatic negotiations as the way to resolve the conflict,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“Russia’s continuing acts of aggression are totally unacceptable,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“Aotearoa New Zealand stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and joins the international community in condemning Russia’s illegal annexations,” Jacinda Ardern said.

Gordon Campbell: On Why Nothing Succeeds Like Failure


As predicted in this column on Tuesday, the Bank of England has finally intervened to bail Britain out of its self-inflicted economic crisis. The Bank has introduced emergency measures to halt the headlong fall in the British currency triggered by the tax cut package that the Truss government unveiled last week. It remains to be seen whether this B of E’s attempt to buy Britain out of trouble will last for very long.
Meanwhile back in New Zealand, National Party leader Christopher Luxon has been scrambling to put as much daylight as possible between the tax cut package he is holding out as election bait to New Zealand voters, and the train wreck created by the Truss tax cut package...
More>>



 
 


Greens: Time For The Electoral Commission To Run Local Elections
Recent media coverage of the challenges facing local body elections, including people not receiving their voting papers and being told incorrectly that they are not eligible to vote... More>>


Government: Strengthens Measures To Combat Migrant Worker Exploitation
The Government has today introduced the Worker Protection (Migrant and Other Employees) Bill designed to protect migrant workers from exploitation, says Associate Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan... More>>


Government: Extra Measures To Increase Census Turnout In 2023
Major work to ensure the delivery of a successful census in 2023 is underway, after a low turnout in 2018 was caused by the previous Government’s decision to move the 5 yearly survey to a mostly online approach... More>>


Green Party: Launch Child Poverty Campaign
The Green Party has published an open letter to the Prime Minister calling on the Government to make some small changes to Working for Families so it better meets the needs of low-income families... More>>

Ombudsman: OIA Probe Uncovers Significant Gaps
The Chief Ombudsman says his investigation into Official Information Act practices has identified significant gaps in the way agencies are responding to journalists, training staff and keeping records... More>>

Winston Peters: Co-governance And Separatism
Good afternoon. It’s great to be back in the Western Bay, and Tauranga in particular, which has had more than its fair share of publicity lately. Thank you for coming out this afternoon in the numbers you have. We are about a year away from the next General Election... More>>


