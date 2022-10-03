Agricultural Emissions MoU A Positive Step
Monday, 3 October 2022, 3:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
The new memorandum of understanding between the
Government and agribusiness leaders as part of the Centre
for Climate Action on Agricultural Emissions is a step in
the right direction, National’s Agriculture spokesperson
Barbara Kuriger says.
“The $172 million over four
years committed to tools and technology, including $7.75
million in this financial year, is a constructive spend of
committed Budget funds.
“National supports the
Government’s current emissions targets and
budgets.
“Our agricultural sector is currently worth
$52 billion to New Zealand, and our farmers are already the
world’s lowest emitters.
“The Government needs to
work constructively with our farmers to enable them to
continue to lead the world in lowering agricultural
emissions.
“Science and technology will play a big
part in that, so government funding should be directed
towards progressing innovative developments in this
space.”
© Scoop Media
