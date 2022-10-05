Fair Pay Agreement Report Anything But Fair

“A report back from Select Committee has reinforced more than ever that the so-called Fair Pay Agreements have got to go, and ACT in government will ensure that happens,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The report says the bill will limit access to judicial reviews. This is undemocratic.

“It allows the contact details of employees to be shared with the unions to contact them about FPAs but they can also be given information on “how to join a union.” It’s clear that Labour and their union mates will use this legislation to pressure and bully people into unionism.

“The proposed legislation also says employees and employers require regular updates about bargaining agreements, but the bargaining sides only have to use their “best endeavours.” Does that mean they just have to post something online?

“ACT has launched a petition against Fair Pay Agreements, AKA compulsory unionism. This is cynical policy from Labour designed to look after its union mates. If people want to join a union there is nothing stopping them, it shouldn’t be forced on people.

“Union organisers make up 30 percent of Labour’s caucus but just 0.026 percent of the general population. New Zealanders have voted against unions with their memberships which have gone from 70 percent to 20 percent over the past 30 years. Why should the rest of New Zealand have unionism forced on them because of Labour’s blind ideology?

“ACT will fight this plan. They’re a relic of the 1890s which have been dusted off purely to help Labour’s union mates. They will do nothing to advance hardworking middle New Zealanders.”

